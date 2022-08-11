Unless you travel with your custom bowling ball and shoes, it’s hard to get too serious when you’re eating in a bowling alley. But as with many things in the Vail Valley, DECA + BOL is not your average play-and-dine adventure. And in fact, though you can certainly order food and eat while bowling, it’s recommended that you dine at a table before or after your game — or skip the bowling altogether and dive right into the food and drinks that have long elevated this local hotspot.

2 DAYS AGO