Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail Youth Music Showcase fuels local talent

The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians, is hosting the first Vail Youth Music Showcase this Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza. Fourteen young musicians from the state of Colorado have been selected to attend a day-long event that features mentoring workshops led...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

DanceAspen delivers a captivating debut at Vail Dance Festival

The press release came to my inbox with the headline: “Two ski town rivals come together through dance,” which nailed the truth of the Vail Dance Festival: It’s all about collaboration. Any “rivalry” between the two towns is completely set aside as dancers create together, learn and inspire each other to take dance to its highest level.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Wine and beer tastings, concerts, a bike swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/12/22

The Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is back after taking a break due to COVID but it’s not skipping a beat. The fun and frolicking on the mountain and weaving in opportunities to wine and dine in and around beautiful Beaver Creek Village and the trails are what this event is all about. From on-mountain adventures to seminars and wine-paired dinners, it’s time to sip and savor at summer’s end.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Dan Renner

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Youth Music Showcase artists to perform Saturday in Solaris Plaza

When: August 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, the mentoring program of the Eagle County-based nonprofit, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, announced its musical lineup for the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, at Solaris Plaza in Vail. The Showcase is the result of a statewide search for emerging talent that produced 14 young artists from the Vail Valley and Denver who will participate in day-long mentoring workshops and rehearsals, culminating with the performance in Vail. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Discover Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Brew’Au to showcase live music, bites, brews, kids activities and live art

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information regarding the musical lineup. The Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, August 13, presented by Froman Insurance, and welcomes 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music by The Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review, a water lantern release, live artists, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Dine and play at Vail’s DECA + BOL

Unless you travel with your custom bowling ball and shoes, it’s hard to get too serious when you’re eating in a bowling alley. But as with many things in the Vail Valley, DECA + BOL is not your average play-and-dine adventure. And in fact, though you can certainly order food and eat while bowling, it’s recommended that you dine at a table before or after your game — or skip the bowling altogether and dive right into the food and drinks that have long elevated this local hotspot.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Garden to Glass mixology competition returns

Get ready for a mixology showdown along the Eagle River at Red Mountain Ranch on Aug. 16 as part of the annual Garden to Glass cocktail competition benefiting the Eagle Valley Land Trust. The Challenge: Local bartenders craft a sensational beverage. The Winner: Attendees cast their votes to decide who...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday

Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum

The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program

Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

2022 Dynafit Vail trail running series continues with Arrowhead races

The Vail Recreation District’s trail running race season continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 with the Dynafit Arrowhead Half-Marathon & 5K, presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and the Arrowhead Metro District. It is the second year the event will be held at Arrowhead. The race is the sixth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

