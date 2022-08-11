Read full article on original website
Vail Youth Music Showcase fuels local talent
The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians, is hosting the first Vail Youth Music Showcase this Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza. Fourteen young musicians from the state of Colorado have been selected to attend a day-long event that features mentoring workshops led...
DanceAspen delivers a captivating debut at Vail Dance Festival
The press release came to my inbox with the headline: “Two ski town rivals come together through dance,” which nailed the truth of the Vail Dance Festival: It’s all about collaboration. Any “rivalry” between the two towns is completely set aside as dancers create together, learn and inspire each other to take dance to its highest level.
Wine and beer tastings, concerts, a bike swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/12/22
The Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is back after taking a break due to COVID but it’s not skipping a beat. The fun and frolicking on the mountain and weaving in opportunities to wine and dine in and around beautiful Beaver Creek Village and the trails are what this event is all about. From on-mountain adventures to seminars and wine-paired dinners, it’s time to sip and savor at summer’s end.
Primus, Amos Lee, Maren Morris, Fitz & The Tantrums and Andy Grammer, & Nate Bargatze close out paid summer shows at The Amp
Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (The Amp), Vail. From GoPro Mountains of Music concerts to the Vail Dance Festival to the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has been an epicenter for entertainment in Vail this summer. With one month left on...
Meet Your Musician: Dan Renner
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Vail Youth Music Showcase artists to perform Saturday in Solaris Plaza
When: August 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, the mentoring program of the Eagle County-based nonprofit, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, announced its musical lineup for the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, at Solaris Plaza in Vail. The Showcase is the result of a statewide search for emerging talent that produced 14 young artists from the Vail Valley and Denver who will participate in day-long mentoring workshops and rehearsals, culminating with the performance in Vail. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Discover Vail.
Vail Valley Brew’Au to showcase live music, bites, brews, kids activities and live art
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information regarding the musical lineup. The Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, August 13, presented by Froman Insurance, and welcomes 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music by The Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review, a water lantern release, live artists, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.
Let’s do the Time Warp again: Vail Valley Theatre Company to hold tryouts for ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ performance
After nearly three years, the Vail Valley Theatre Company is ramping up to produce its first production and it’s going with “Rocky Horror Picture Show” over Halloween weekend. This will be the fourth production of “Rocky Horror Show” for the VVTC and it has always been one...
Dine and play at Vail’s DECA + BOL
Unless you travel with your custom bowling ball and shoes, it’s hard to get too serious when you’re eating in a bowling alley. But as with many things in the Vail Valley, DECA + BOL is not your average play-and-dine adventure. And in fact, though you can certainly order food and eat while bowling, it’s recommended that you dine at a table before or after your game — or skip the bowling altogether and dive right into the food and drinks that have long elevated this local hotspot.
Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Garden to Glass mixology competition returns
Get ready for a mixology showdown along the Eagle River at Red Mountain Ranch on Aug. 16 as part of the annual Garden to Glass cocktail competition benefiting the Eagle Valley Land Trust. The Challenge: Local bartenders craft a sensational beverage. The Winner: Attendees cast their votes to decide who...
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame celebrates Vail’s Jeannie Thoren and John Dakin
Snow sports industry pioneers, legends, enthusiasts, athletes, and more will come together on Sunday, Aug. 21, for the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame’s 45th annual induction celebration. The Class of 2022 includes Ron LeMaster, Jeannie Thoren, Chester “Chet” Upham, John Dakin, and Peter Rietz. Annual Award recipients include Chan...
Flower honoring Sheika Gramshammer blooms in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
A new flower has bloomed for the first time in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, and it bears the name of a woman who has been instrumental in supporting the garden’s protection and growth over the years. The Sheika Daylily burst into color last week, its green buds giving...
Keegan Swenson wins second straight Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Looking back on his 105-mile tour of the “cloud city,” I’m sure Keegan Swenson is thinking there was a second or two he left out on the course. Whether it really matters is up for debate, I suppose. The Life Time Grand Prix leader demonstrated his dominance...
Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday
Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
Catching up with Matt O’Ree Band before show at Shakedown Bar
Asbury Park blues mainstays Matt O’Ree Band will play Shakedown Bar in Vail on Saturday. The group recently released a new single and video, “Whole Lotta Nothin’,” coming off their upcoming seventh album, “Hand In Glove,” due out later this year. “The first song...
Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum
The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program
Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
2022 Dynafit Vail trail running series continues with Arrowhead races
The Vail Recreation District’s trail running race season continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 with the Dynafit Arrowhead Half-Marathon & 5K, presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and the Arrowhead Metro District. It is the second year the event will be held at Arrowhead. The race is the sixth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.
