WWE

Raquel Rodriguez On Triple H Being In Charge Of WWE Creative: It's Amazing, We're All Excited

Raquel Rodriguez is excited about the start of a new era in WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion debuted on SmackDown in April, and she became a breakout star on the brand. Vince McMahon retired on July 22, and Triple H subsequently took over as the head of creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the WWE product, including longer match times for the women's division.
Goldberg: If I Wanted To Hurt Anybody, It Would Have Been Chris Jericho, And I Never Hurt Him

Bret Hart has often criticized Goldberg for hurting everyone he stepped into the ring with, stemming from Goldberg delivering a kick that effectively ended Hart's career. Chris Jericho didn't work often with Goldberg, but the two had issues in WCW as Jericho angled with a match with Goldberg that never came to fruition. Despite their limited interactions, both in WCW and WWE, Goldberg never hurt Jericho.
AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE

AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
Fightful

Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting

In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H

The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling

Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE

Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent

Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling

Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block

Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
