This Sunday, STARDOM presents their special PPV, STARDOM x STARDOM, hailing live from Dolphin's Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. On paper, it very well may be the biggest STARDOM show of the year and all of this is happening right in the middle of the 5STAR Grand Prix. The show this weekend will feature a double main event as Syuri defends the World of Stardom Championship against first-ever World of Stardom Champion Nanae Takahashi and Saya Kamitani puts her Wonder of Stardom Championship on the line against KAIRI. It's as big as you can get for a double main event but that's not all.

