WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Salisbury, MD (8/13): Rousey And Baszler Team
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 13 from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Salisbury, MD (8/13) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c)...
Raquel Rodriguez On Triple H Being In Charge Of WWE Creative: It's Amazing, We're All Excited
Raquel Rodriguez is excited about the start of a new era in WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion debuted on SmackDown in April, and she became a breakout star on the brand. Vince McMahon retired on July 22, and Triple H subsequently took over as the head of creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the WWE product, including longer match times for the women's division.
Goldberg: If I Wanted To Hurt Anybody, It Would Have Been Chris Jericho, And I Never Hurt Him
Bret Hart has often criticized Goldberg for hurting everyone he stepped into the ring with, stemming from Goldberg delivering a kick that effectively ended Hart's career. Chris Jericho didn't work often with Goldberg, but the two had issues in WCW as Jericho angled with a match with Goldberg that never came to fruition. Despite their limited interactions, both in WCW and WWE, Goldberg never hurt Jericho.
AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE
AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
Kevin Nash Discusses The Booking Of Omos, Says That He Shouldn't Have Been Separated From AJ Styles
Kevin Nash discusses Omos. Omos has taken the main roster by storm since he debuted on WWE Raw back in October 2020. Following a successful partnership with AJ Styles that came to a halt at the end of 2021, Omos has went on to experience plenty of singles success throughout 2022 with new manager MVP by his side.
Billy Corgan On Tyrus: Can You Separate The Talent From The Person? It's Up To The Fans To Decide That
Billy Corgan talks about the controversy surrounding NWA Television Champion Tyrus. Tyrus is a top wrestler within the confines of the National Wrestling Alliance. The current holder of the NWA Television Champion has resided with the promotion for nearly two years now, where he has held the aforementioned belt for over 300 days.
Ciampa Explains How He Learns From Stephen A Smith, Denzel Washington, And Other Actors For Promos
Ciampa has called himself the greatest sports entertainer and has proven himself in the ring and on the mic. Leading up to his United States Title showdown with Bobby Lashley, Ciampa cut well-received promos on WWE Raw Talk that showed off his personality in a new way that fans may not have seen during his time on WWE Raw.
Tam Nakano Discusses Her Wonder of Stardom Title Reign, Greatest Rivals, Mayu Iwatani, And More | INTERVIEW
This Sunday, STARDOM presents their special PPV, STARDOM x STARDOM, hailing live from Dolphin's Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. On paper, it very well may be the biggest STARDOM show of the year and all of this is happening right in the middle of the 5STAR Grand Prix. The show this weekend will feature a double main event as Syuri defends the World of Stardom Championship against first-ever World of Stardom Champion Nanae Takahashi and Saya Kamitani puts her Wonder of Stardom Championship on the line against KAIRI. It's as big as you can get for a double main event but that's not all.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Chris Harris: WWE Wanted To Erase People's TNA Past When I Came In As Braden Walker
'Wildcat' Chris Harris recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about his name change in WWE and feeling like he never quite got the opportunity that he deserved. While not being extremely active in the professional wrestling scene anymore, Chris Harris had performed at the IMPACT Against...
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling
Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE
Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
The Rock Jumpstarts Holiday Season, Young Bucks Miss AJ Styles, Dana Brooke Talks RAW | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, August 14, 2022. - Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is assuming another mantle: Dwanta Claus. The Rock revealed on Instagram that the Christmas shoot for his Teremana tequila is due to kick off. Getting late and getting tired but time...
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
WWE Rivals Preview, Carmelo Hayes Shouts Out Hit Row, Latest SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 13, 2022:. - WWE content will continue on A&E Network tomorrow with an episode of Biography about D-Generation X and an episode of WWE Rivals centered around Triple H and Mick Foley. You can see a preview for the latter in the video above.
Nikki A.S.H. Wants To Win The Royal Rumble And Challenge For The SmackDown Women's Title
Nikki A.S.H. has her sights set on winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the gold. A.S.H. has already won the Raw Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Now, she wants to complete the set and win the SmackDown Women's Championship. In an interview with...
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block
Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
