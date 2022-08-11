Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, RNs approve contract
Information provided by the California Nurses Association. The California Nurses Association announced registered nurses at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital ratified a new four-year contract on July 27 with 99% support. The release said the new collective bargaining agreement includes victories for patients and nurses and was unanimously approved by Hazel...
benitolink.com
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
benitolink.com
Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County
Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city’s Rose Garden neighbourhood at 3:18 a.m.
benitolink.com
COMMENTARY: Southside finds temporary transportation solution
This commentary was contributed by Southside Elementary School District Superintendent John Schilling. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program.
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz
UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.”
East San Jose receives millions for road safety
East San Jose streets are on track to becoming safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. Assemblymember Ash Kalra handed a $10 million check to San Jose leaders today for the installation of more street lights, bike lanes and other protective measures around Senter Road. The state funding qualifies the city to compete for additional grants. The 4.7-mile stretch from Monterey Road to Story Road ranks sixth in traffic accidents, with more than 570 accidents since 2016. Eight people have been killed in this time period and more than 40 seriously injured on Senter Road.
Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo-vehicle car crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning in the Hollister area. The post Man dies after car erupts in flames in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County’s event tracker serves an added purpose: helping dodge Car Week traffic.
It should come as no surprise that Car Week generates standstill traffic. The events (at least 26 this year) draw car-lovers, up to 100,000 of them, many driving a vehicle they’d like to show off. But traffic was not the primary motivation for officials in Monterey County’s Resource Management...
Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community
A new milestone was reached in Rancho Cielo's effort to feed those in need as more than ten thousand boxes of tasty goods were handed out this week. The post Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community appeared first on KION546.
Eater
Starbucks Workers in Santa Cruz Just Went on Strike
On Saturday, August 13, workers at a unionized Starbucks store in Santa Cruz will go on a three-day strike. Organizer Joe Thompson, a Starbucks shift supervisor who remains a member of the Starbucks Workers United union, says the stoppage is due to alleged unfair labor practices: Starbucks announced “unilateral changes to hours,” denied wage and benefit improvements based on union membership, and disturbed the union’s ability to distribute pro-union materials, Thompson says. Rallies will be held at noon Saturday outside of 745 Ocean Street Starbucks location, as the Ocean store is the only location participating in the strike. Starbucks workers have held strikes in at least 17 states, and two Santa Cruz locations became the first California shops to unionize in May.
Comments / 0