The rumor mill has once again reawakened with the possibility of a Toyota MR2 revival. Toyota hasn't confirmed this itself, but it would give the Japanese brand another sports car to join the GR86 and GR Supra. But it seems that Toyota Gazoo Racing is working on a sports car of an entirely different kind. While Toyota has been slow to electrify its lineup, Japanese magazine Best Car Web has reported that the company is considering the development of a new electric sports car that could launch in 2026. More than this, the Toyota EV could be developed in tandem with a racy Mazda featuring a rotary engine.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO