2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Storms In With 557 Horsepower
Off-road enthusiasts still haven't forgiven General Motors for reviving the Blazer nameplate as a car-based crossover rather than a rugged body-on-frame SUV. Well, it's time to just move on because the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV has just arrived, and it's gunning for the Tesla Model Y, not the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. After numerous teasers, the all-electric Blazer EV has finally been shown fully with most (but not all) of its important specs and features.
2023 Chevy Colorado Could Have Looked Wildly Different
There's a new Chevy Colorado for 2023. It's more aggressive looking, the interior looks to be more upscale, and there's only turbo power going forward. But while the response to the Chevrolet Colorado has been mostly positive, it seems that some people believe it could've looked better. To fuel the...
Most fuel-efficient trucks – from Jeep’s pickup to Ford’s hybrid Maverick
IT’S time to shatter the myth that all trucks are gas-guzzling machines. Here’s your look at the seven most fuel-efficient trucks available. The fact that Jeep sells a pickup truck may come as a surprise — but the real shock lies in this vehicle’s fuel economy.
Toyota And Mazda Working On Pair Of Electric Sports Cars
The rumor mill has once again reawakened with the possibility of a Toyota MR2 revival. Toyota hasn't confirmed this itself, but it would give the Japanese brand another sports car to join the GR86 and GR Supra. But it seems that Toyota Gazoo Racing is working on a sports car of an entirely different kind. While Toyota has been slow to electrify its lineup, Japanese magazine Best Car Web has reported that the company is considering the development of a new electric sports car that could launch in 2026. More than this, the Toyota EV could be developed in tandem with a racy Mazda featuring a rotary engine.
Toyota Crown Coming In Sexy Coupe And Convertible Flavors
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now
Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
I towed a caravan with an electric car and it was a DISASTER – you’re still better off with diesel
SCHOOL’S out. Sun’s in the sky. Time for an August long weekender in the caravan at the seaside. Just one problem, though. I’m test-driving an electric car at the moment. With a big SUV with 280 miles in the battery, I thought I had the perfect wagon...
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Bentley Teases Drop-Dead Gorgeous Mulliner Batur
Monterey Car Week has begun, so prepare to see a slew of Bentley products as the company has brought 103 cars to display for its 103rd anniversary. Last week, Bentley teased its twelve-cylinder reveal, a two-door coupe model called the Batur. Built by the Mulliner Division, the Batur acts as the successor for the Bentley Bacalar, which recently ended its limited edition 12-car run. Judging from the teasers we've seen so far, it's going to be quite a stunner.
Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
The Bugatti Veyron GS Vitesse Still Holds A Top Speed Record... Allegedly
The level of engineering in the Bugatti Veyron is still tough to fully grasp, even though it hasn't been manufactured in over half a decade. The Veyron stormed into the automotive arena, coined the term "hypercar," and became more insane with each iteration by breaking records in its wake. The Chiron merely picked up where the Veyron left off. It wasn't just the coupe, either, but the convertible Grand Sport version that set records in the convertible department that few have dared to challenge.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
OFFICIAL: The Maserati Ghibli Will Be Axed In 2024 Along With The V8 Engine
Big changes are happening over at Maserati. The brand recently entered unchartered territory with the Grecale compact SUV and is looking to shed its poor reliability reputation with a new 10-year warranty plan. Aside from this, the Italian automaker will rejig its lineup in the coming months, starting with the discontinuation of the Ghibli sedan in 2024.
2023 Nissan Titan Arrives With All-New Midnight Edition
Nissan recently released the details of the 2023 Nissan Titan, and the most crucial bit of news is a slight price increase. The 2022 Titan range started with the King Cab S 4x2 with an MSRP of $38,810, while the 2023 range kicks off with the same model in the same specification, but the MSRP has increased to $39,700. The price of a mid-spec Crew Cab SV has increased from $47,220 to $48,190. At the top end, the Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 has shot up from $63,840 to $65,070.
Ford Reveals Finalists For New Mustang Package Name
The all-new Ford Mustang is just weeks away from being unveiled, but it seems the Blue Oval is still undecided on several minor details. Earlier this year, Ford challenged fans to come up with a creative name for the S650 Mustang's Black Accent Package. A few weeks later, CarBuzz uncovered a new trademark that suggested Ford had finally decided on a winner - Dark Horse.
New Cadillac, Buick And GMC Buyers MUST Pay For GM's $1,500 OnStar Subscription
The $1,500 equipment is now included in the price of all new GMC and Buick vehicles. Owners don't have to use it, but a vehicle can't be ordered without it. Buick and GMC started in June, the Cadillac Escalade in July. There's no denying that General Motors is at a...
I’m a car expert – there’s an easier way to use your turn signal that’s often overlooked
MOST drivers repetitively pull their turn signal up or down until the lever is in a locked position. But there’s an easier way to display which direction you’re heading. The next time it’s safe to swap lanes, try pulling your turn signal stalk with slight force. Applying...
Mercedes-Benz Killing Metris In America And Dealers Are Thrilled
With a new business strategy in play, Mercedes-Benz is looking to make big changes to its lineup. But it seems the killing spree isn't over yet, with the Metris van being the latest victim of the company's culling. This is according to Automotive News, which uncovered the information through a...
BMW M3 GHR By Manhart Is 641 HP Of German Muscle
Comes standard with a stainless steel exhaust and Michelin Cup 2 tires. The BMW M3 Competition is one of the most riveting sports sedans in recent memory. Controversial grille aside, we like the latest generation of the M3 and found it incisive compared to its rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. But to ask the question of German tuning houses, how do you improve it?
