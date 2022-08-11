ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday

The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women.

“For decades there has been a disparity in women’s health,” said Nick Fitterman, MD, executive director of Huntington Hospital. “This new state-of-the-art facility will close that gap and improve the health care afforded to women in Huntington, while also providing much needed access to primary care to everyone in the surrounding community.”

The building dominates the view of the intersection, and sits on property that was formerly the site of Platt’s Tavern, one of the first buildings in the area. George Washington dined at the establishment on April 23, 1790, during a tour of Long Island, according to the Town of Huntington. The medical building replaced a gas station. A mild lavender scent wafts through the hallways, and many offices still have signs hanging with instructions for movers.

Valets handle parking on the site, and staff members, Fitterman said, are transported to the building by shuttle to reduce parking needs. The building has two entrances – one for primary care services and another for the multi-specialty practice – and features 21 exam rooms. The multi-specialty practice for women’s health, part of Katz Women’s Health, has specialists in OB/GYN, adolescent gynecology, urogynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, family planning, female cardiology and female

endocrinology.

“Northwell is extremely excited to open this beautiful destination practice,” said Stephen Bello, regional executive director of Northwell’s Eastern region. “This location is another demonstration of Northwell’s commitment to integrated, multidisciplinary, care within the

communities we serve.”

Photos by Northwell.

