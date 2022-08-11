The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a Class I recall has been issued for lard sold from a Grant County meat store. Bloomington Meats II in Bloomington is recalling rendered lard sold in 4-pound quart pails made before August 9, 2022. DATCP says consumers who have this product should discard it. This voluntary recall was issued because the product wasn’t produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. If you have questions about the recall, contact Steve Adrian at Bloomington Meats II, at (608) 994-2867.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO