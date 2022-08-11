ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

x1071.com

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive

MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Bloomington Meats II issues Class I recall for rendered lard

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Bloomington Meats II issued a voluntary Class I recall Friday for some of its lard products. Rendered lard, sold in 4 lb. quart pails, produced before August 9, 2022, should immediately be thrown away. A Class I recall is issued when there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences and even death.
BLOOMINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids

MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Lard From Grant Count Meat Store Recalled

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a Class I recall has been issued for lard sold from a Grant County meat store. Bloomington Meats II in Bloomington is recalling rendered lard sold in 4-pound quart pails made before August 9, 2022. DATCP says consumers who have this product should discard it. This voluntary recall was issued because the product wasn’t produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. If you have questions about the recall, contact Steve Adrian at Bloomington Meats II, at (608) 994-2867.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Drug arrest in Platteville

The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque

Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Sold-out Great Taste of the Midwest returns to Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Craft beer enthusiasts will head to Olin Park this weekend for the annual Great Taste of the Midwest. Around 200 breweries and brewpubs will be at the event, which will also feature food vendors and live music, but unless you’ve already bought your ticket, you’re out of luck since the event sold out in May.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51

BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial

The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
DUBUQUE, IA

