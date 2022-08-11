College football bowl predictions: Is Ohio State heading back to the CFP?

Expectations are high for Ohio State football heading into the 2022 season.

After missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in since 2018, finishing the 2021 campaign in the Rose Bowl against Utah, national consensus puts the Buckeyes back in the running for a national championship in 2022.

Multiple early college football bowl game projections for the upcoming season put Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, while some have the Buckeyes playing for their first national championship since 2021 after beating Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship to cap off the 2014 season.

Will Ohio State head to Inglewood, California, to end the 2022 season?

Here's a look at where multiple bowl projections put the Buckeyes as their Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame approaches.

CBS Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports has the Buckeyes returning to Glendale, Arizona, for their third Fiesta Bowl appearance since 2016, with No. 1 Alabama taking on No. 4 Oklahoma on the other side of the College Football Playoff bracket in the Peach Bowl.

Athlon Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Georgia, National Championship vs. Alabama

Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl vs. Georgia, National Championship vs. Alabama

247Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Georgia, National Championship vs. Alabama

Athlon Sports, Sporting News and 247Sports all have the Buckeyes taking on Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl. But all three take their predictions a step further, putting Ohio State in the national championship game against Alabama. Sporting News and Athlon Sports each have the Crimson Tide beating Clemson to get to the championship game in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, while 247Sports has Alabama beating Utah.

