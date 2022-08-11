Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
How These Unlikely Pants Became the New J.Crew’s First Big Hit
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Finally, having a boyfriend who’s into menswear paid off for somebody. Maddie Heldman, a 22-year-old Chicagoan, was browsing the J.Crew Men’s Instagram account after her partner sent her some news about the beloved and revamped mall brand. That’s when she saw them. “I saw the pants and immediately loved them,” she told me over email. The pants are your average khaki-colored chinos, only swelled to such enormous proportions that J.Crew officially calls the style the “Giant-fit chino.” Heldman hustled to the J.Crew on Michigan Avenue and managed to snag the very last pair of the pants in her size.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Arrives in Virgil Abloh's Signature Purple Palette
Virgil Abloh‘s long-lasting legacy at continues to impact the world of luxury fashion on a global scale. His imprint and ideals have created a contemporary set of visual cues for the French luxury house, leading to unembellished yet captivating designs such as the Paint Can Bag. The Louis Vuitton...
Kourtney Kardashian Goes on Tour With Travis Barker in Ripped Mom Jeans and White Leather Boots
Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker’s No.1 groupie in new photos posted on Instagram. The social media star posted couple-centric images with Barker on Friday, featuring the pair before the show at the drummer’s recent concert. The Blink-182 member also posted a quick video to his own Instagram of his drum work with Kardashian on his lap. The mom of three showed support for her husband with the blurry backstage shots, dubbing herself a “tour wife.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) The rockstar photoshoot saw Kardashian clad in highly distressed light-wash denim with stringy rips...
Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York
After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Nike Is Going All-In on California Collabs This Month
Nike is famously headquartered just outside of Portland, a city famous for its gloomy weather. A little further south is California—nicknamed, of course, the Golden State. So it feels fitting that the Swoosh has cooked up not one but two California collaborations to help close out summer. Nike is teaming up with the longstanding Laguna Beach-based label Stüssy and the beloved boutique Union Los Angeles, with a mix of Nike gear given the good old Cali treatment.
BET
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Diamond Hand Piercings—See The Rapper’s New 'One-Of-A-Kind' Bling!
Lil Uzi Vert (they/them) has new piercings after visiting Maria Tash in Florida! The rapper recently snapped several photos debuting the shiny diamonds that were recently pierced onto their fingers. Keep scrolling to see the out-of-the-box placement that has fans wondering if diamond rings are a thing of the past.
How the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Became the It Sneaker of the Moment
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every great shoe brand needs a flagship style, a reliable fan favorite whose appeal holds steady no matter which way the fashion tailwinds blow. Nike has the Dunk. Adidas has the Samba. New Balance has the 990. For Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand founded in 1949, that shoe is the Gel-Kayano 14—and despite a long and winding journey to the top, it’s one of the hottest sneakers on the market.
Steve Harvey’s Yearslong Style Overhaul Now Includes This Elegant Hublot Watch
Survey says: it’s a Hublot on Steve Harvey’s wrist. The perennial TV personality, perhaps most famous for hosting Family Feud, was recently spotted wearing a Classic Fusion Black Magic onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at the Georgia World Congress Center. The 65-year-old comedian, who for many years wore ill-fitting ensembles and jackets that fell above his knees, has been on a style evolution over the past few years. He’s embraced Saint Laurent leather trousers, Bottega Veneta combat boots and even Balenciaga pajamas, with help from stylist Elly Karamoh. It fitting, then, that he’s opted for some designer wrist candy from a horological...
The Rise of Celebrity Makeup Brands
Cheddar News takes a closer look at how celebrity makeup brands are dominating the beauty space.
The Lee Pace Guide to Pulling Off Cropped Pants
In many ways, we are in the midst of a great fashion undoing: a steady dismantling of the restrictive, long-held conventions we have of the “right” way to wear things. Consider, if you will, the humble trouser. In the world of menswear, pants remain ubiquitous yet divisive—but at what cost? Nowadays, pants can be giant. Pants can be weird. Pants can be anything you want them to be.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
The Best Summer Blazers for Men Are Heavy on Vibes but Light Everywhere Else
If “summer blazers for men” sounds like an oxymoron, you came to the right place. Sure, suiting up during the height of August will never feel as freeing as throwing on, say, a sheer shirt and breezy drawstring pants, but at a certain point it becomes inevitable. The trick to actually looking forward to those inevitabilities, whether they’re spurred by a sudden uptick in long-delayed weddings or an imminent return to the office? Making sure the blazers in your warm weather arsenal are cut from a different cloth entirely than their winter counterparts. We’re talking cotton, linen, seersucker, or some blessed combination of the three—the sometimes crinkly, sometimes wrinkly, always breathable fabrics heavy on vibes but light everywhere else. Sweating at the mere thought of it? You shouldn’t be. Because the best summer blazers for men will help you keep your cool, natch, but they’ll also look so good you might find yourself RSVPing “YES!” to your second cousin’s bachelor party (or hopping off Zoom to brave the subway to work) purely for the chance to bust one out. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
You—Yes, You!—Can Pull Off a Pair of Sandals
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Of all the topics we cover around this time of year, men's sandals beget the most questions. No matter how many frantic queries on warm weather layering and proper inseam length we field, sandals—where to buy ‘em, how to wear ‘em—routinely dominate the discourse, and to be honest, we’re not exactly sure why.
PopSugar
Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle
Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
Tiffany & Co. Is Making a Very Tangible Entrance Into the World of NFTs
The baby-blue box hits the metaverse: Tiffany & Co. is offering a couple hundred CryptoPunks owners the chance to render their very own NFT, using enamel and precious gemstones, into a very luxurious Web3 token that can be worn out and about in the real world. On Monday, the luxury...
Alicia Keys Gets Colorful in Bedazzled Bralette & Paint-Splattered Dickies Trousers on Radio City Music Hall
Alicia Keys halted traffic while vlogging and taking selfies on the Radio City Music Hall rooftop. The 15-time Grammy award-winning singer was spotted in New York during a photoshoot on Aug. 11. Keys wore a flashy outfit on her day out, accounting for the brutal heat taking over the city. Keys donned a glimmering crop top made of strung-together beads that cascaded and fell through the singer’s bodice. Some of the multicolored beads were strung in geometric shapes, while others hung down in shining rows catching the light. The beaded bra top was complemented by white high-waisted Dickies with paint splattered across...
The Latest GQ Box Comes With Your Next Go-To Sweatshirt
We're pretty excited about the newest edition of the GQ Box. The sweatshirt? Cool as hell and [whispers] $50 off what it normally costs. But before we get to that…. First, let us explain how the GQ Box works: Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box—menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, useful gear, and more. Then we ship it to your house. Each box costs $50—or $190 for 4 boxes, a full year—but what’s inside is worth $200 or more. It’s a no-brainer. (See more details and subscribe to the GQ Box here.)
Steve Harvey’s Style Glow Up Is Happening On His Wrist, Too
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Over the past year, Steve Harvey has gone on a hero’s journey towards righteous style. Gone are the suits he told us were “27 at the knee. In their place are head-to-toe Balenciaga pajamas and highlighter-pink suits. But what seemed to be missing from the makeover, or maybe just hidden under an emerald-green coat, was a watch. Fair enough: Rome wasn’t built in a day, either. But now it seems Harvey is solving for his bare wrists, too, breaking out a Hublot Classic Fusion “Black Magic.”
