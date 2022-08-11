ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

35 Things Literally Everyone Thought Were Completely Normal When They Were In High School That Seem Wild In 2022

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrF7Z_0hDiTFIx00

In high school, nothing was more normal than...

1. Running a mile and IMMEDIATELY taking your musty self to math class:

high school really had me sweating balls in gym then sent me straight to history or math wtf

@CodeineFridge 06:00 PM - 09 Feb 2022

2. Walking into lunch like you owned the joint:

mfs in high school was sneakin into different Iunch periods like it was the club

@IcyJaime 02:34 PM - 18 May 2022

3. Begging for permission for a bodily function:

it’s so crazy that we would ask for permission to use the toilet from our teachers in high school and they would say no. like we were just kids

@martinsstanleyy 06:30 PM - 18 Jul 2021

4. The wild start time:

I can’t believe school used to start before 9am and I actually WENT

@sultyyyy 11:15 AM - 17 Dec 2018

5. Watching some incredibly depressing movie and then immediately going to play badminton or something:

They really had us all in the auditorium watching Schindler's List at 8 am in high school then were like enjoy the rest of the day

@JFrankensteiner 05:06 AM - 13 Feb 2021

6. That one kid who always wore shorts, no matter the weather:

no matter how cold it gets there's always going to be that one kid wearing shorts.

@pixiteen 01:11 PM - 03 Feb 2022

7. Theater kids being OUT OF CONTROL first thing in the morning:

I’m sick of coffee I want whatever theater kids consumed that made them act like that at 8am

@lukasbattle 08:00 PM - 11 Nov 2019

8. Eating hamburgers and milk at 11:30 a.m....

Highschool really had us drinking milk with hamburgers at 11:30am

@Slimo_HD 09:20 AM - 17 Jul 2022

9. Drinking milk with pizza and corn at 10:55 a.m...

High school really had us eating pizza and corn with milk at 10:55AM...

@hwatson_2 02:16 PM - 17 Sep 2020

10. Eating calzones at the crack of dawn...

My high-school really had us eating calzones for lunch at 1030 in the morning

@aphished 10:16 PM - 20 Jul 2021

11. Eating spicy fried chicken with milk...

They really had us drinking chocolate milk with a chicken sandwich in high school what the fuck was that about

@ryewontdie 08:44 PM - 15 Dec 2020

12. And drinking milk with enchiladas:

High School really had us drinking milk with enchiladas at 11:15 A.M

@Sensei1van 06:52 PM - 25 Feb 2020

13. The weird competition to say how sleep-deprived you were:

why did ppl brag abt getting 2 hours of sleep per night in high school. like bitch ur 16 and ur dying that isn’t a flex

@ayeshachair 07:18 PM - 28 Feb 2021

14. D.A.R.E. telling you everyone would be rolling at the Sweet 16s you were going to:

The DARE program really had us believing there were gonna be people offering us crack at high school parties

@sourpow99 09:09 PM - 23 Dec 2020

15. All those kids constantly making that one noise:

a big part of 2010ish high school culture was hearing a guy go "unce unce unce unce" almost at all times. people forget but not me

@jmurffff 04:13 PM - 21 Jun 2022

16. Those kids who would SCREAM every single time the lights dimmed:

Why did people scream in high schools when the lights would get turned off in the classroom😭

@China_Anderson 05:55 PM - 12 Apr 2021

17. Debating incredibly serious topics 20 minutes after you woke up:

High school really had us debating the death penalty at 7:30 am

@MazGrace1 04:26 PM - 07 Mar 2021

18. Awful, awful football teams:

high school football players were really like “i’m gonna win this game for you baby” and then would lose 65-7

@noahdonotcare 01:55 AM - 20 May 2022

19. Fights breaking out juuuust as the sun was rising:

high school was a wild place... you could really get yo ass beat at 7:30 AM

@briantheruller 05:28 PM - 02 Mar 2022

20. Lunch speed runs:

I just had a random thought. We really only had 20 minutes for lunch in high school. 5 minutes to go to the cafeteria, 5 minutes to wait in line to get food, 10 minutes to eat, 5 minutes to get back to class. Why did that seem like a long time?

@T_HUMP_Q 04:39 PM - 08 Mar 2019

21. Thirty percent of the girls in the school having a knee brace at one point:

I wonder how the girls who wore a knee brace over their jeans in high school are doing.

@Chelsey_FH15 11:19 PM - 09 Jul 2021

22. Dudes just straight-up moaning all the time:

why did high school boys moan excessively during class like pls help me what was that

@mmyrizzzle 02:09 AM - 27 Jul 2021

23. The very random things used as passes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThoM1_0hDiTFIx00
Twitter: @laurenbillmeier

24. Review Jeopardy getting way out of control:

remembering how cutthroat high school jeopardy reviews werei swear i lost friends

@krispy_sites 09:49 AM - 05 Jan 2021

25. Straight up munchin' on cough drops like your life depended on it:

Remember how we were so bored in high school we used to just eat cough drops

@keola_paredes 01:27 PM - 02 Mar 2019

26. The intense allegiance to whatever foreign language you learned:

why did kids who picked French as their language in high school make it their entire personality

@16scrawford 08:09 PM - 28 Mar 2021

27. Spending weeks learning how to balance a checkbook:

why did high school economics teach me how to balance a checkbook, something ive never had to do

@conbiniko 08:53 AM - 01 Aug 2021

28. Everyone wheeling around literal luggage in the hallways:

why did kids have rolling backpacks in high school? like why are they dragging around a suitcase

@mbaskinn 03:43 AM - 05 Jun 2021

29. Learning how to dance in gym class:

High school really had us doing mandatory dance units in PE because they considered that a more useful skill than doing our taxes

@the_tru_neutral 03:44 AM - 14 Feb 2021

30. That one girl who was way too into horses:

Everyone had that one girl in their class who was a little too obsessed with horses. If you don't remember, it was you.

@shellsteen 11:58 PM - 22 Oct 2013

31. Fart seats:

why did people in high school say the person before you farted on the seat if you sat down and the seat was warm--

@Chiroyoyoyoyoyo 11:02 AM - 15 Sep 2020

32. People using a titanic amount of paper towels in the bathroom and just shoving them all over:

Why did kids in middle and high school use so many damn paper towels in the bathroom

@Yeller_Feller 11:56 PM - 10 Dec 2020

33. Every single book looking like this:

nobody:Pg.16 of our high school history textbook:

@machinemook 12:19 AM - 23 Jun 2021

34. Having to write the fastest essay of your life:

High school teachers really had us writing 3 page papers in a 50 minute class for WHAT?

@Gaherty56 05:49 PM - 17 Feb 2021

35. And all the vomit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YFz0_0hDiTFIx00

Seriously. What was the deal with that?

Twitter: @bridgetttttk

