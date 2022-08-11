Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 22:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PDT MONDAY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1017 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Riverside County. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 119 and 128. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron County through 530 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laguna Heights, or near South Padre Island, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Isabel City Hall, Holly Beach, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park and Port Isabel Library. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Osceola. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harmony, Pine Grove and Alligator Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Overton Arm of Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 715 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Overton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, Logandale, Bunkerville and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 90 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for La Salle, McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, La Salle and McMullen. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; Webb FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells and Webb. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Duval A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Freer, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Duval County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southern West Virginia, including the following county, Fayette. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1020 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ansted, Smithers, Gauley Bridge and Hawks Nest State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Bristol, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 00:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN...WESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHEASTERN CARTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL At 1233 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Mountain City, Walnut Hill, Bluff City, Hunter, Morril`s Cave, Blountville, Sadie and Elk Mills. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, south central Stevens and northwestern Spokane Counties through 1115 AM PDT At 1049 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Davenport, or 19 miles northwest of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Suncrest, Reardan, Little Falls Dam, Gravelles, Eleanor, Ford, Tum Tum, Mondovi and Edwall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .The river has begun a slow fall and will drop below flood stage Friday. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Flood waters flow up McHenry slough and areas near Route 1 and 14 in Carmi begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 23.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet.
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place through this evening leading to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall...especially during the afternoon and evening hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Rolette by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bottineau; Rolette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOTTINEAU AND NORTHERN ROLETTE COUNTIES At 828 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of International Peace Garden, or 16 miles west of Rolla, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rolla, St. John, International Peace Garden, Belcourt and Shell Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 545 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wenden to 14 miles south of Aguila to Morristown. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Alamo Lake, Salome, Alamo State Park, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Morristown, Vicksburg, Gladden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 92. US Highway 60 between mile markers 37 and 124. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 34 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 AM MST At 1000 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence Junction, just southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 222. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 145 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning, especially in low-lying areas. This fog has reduced visibility down to a quarter mile or less in places and will continue to occur through sunrise. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. The fog should dissipate by 830 AM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Price; Sawyer; Washburn AREAS OF FOG Areas of fog, some dense, will occur into mid-morning. The visibility may drop to a quarter mile at times. If traveling, be prepared for changing visibility. Be ready to reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Ensure your headlights are on.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, North Itasca, South Cass, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; South Cass; South Itasca AREAS OF FOG Areas of fog, some dense, will occur into mid-morning. The visibility may drop to a quarter mile at times. If traveling, be prepared for changing visibility. Be ready to reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Ensure your headlights are on.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Flathead; Granite; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD FLATHEAD GRANITE LAKE LINCOLN MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI SANDERS
