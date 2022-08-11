ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday.

Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

San Joaquin Delta College notified their students on Twitter of the shooting, asking students to avoid the area of Pacific Avenue.

The college located across street from the mall said that the campus is safe.

This is a developing story .

Comments / 4

Linda Banks
3d ago

Praying for the family who lost their loved one today. May God rescue Stockton from the evil that lurks.

Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
STOCKTON, CA
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
