Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday.

Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

San Joaquin Delta College notified their students on Twitter of the shooting, asking students to avoid the area of Pacific Avenue.

The college located across street from the mall said that the campus is safe.

This is a developing story .

