Tell Us Your "Secret" Family Recipe (or Your Own) That You're Ready To Share With The World, As Well As The Story Behind It

By Pernell Quilon
 4 days ago

Hey, I get it: Secret family recipes are supposed to stay secret. However, I believe that nothing really matters, and I know for a fact that some people don't even care about preserving traditions — who knows how many family recipes died off because their offspring didn't care to pass it on! And that's a shame.

So, if you're like me and uninterested in gatekeeping, I want to know: What's your secret family recipe to the dish that people in your family love? And what's the story behind it?

Maybe your brother owned a restaurant and would cook a simple but special spaghetti dish as the family meal for the other chefs in the kitchen. Now that you've taken over the restaurant, you're keeping your brother's memory alive by making the beloved dish.

Yes, this is indeed the plot of Hulu's The Bear , but if you've ever had a similar experience, feel free to tell us about it!

Perhaps your grandmother showed you how to brew the perfect honey and lemon iced tea when you were a little kid, and it beats out any sweet tea you've ever had in the South. And when you sip on it as an adult, it takes you back to the hot summers you spent on your grandparents' porch, and the sweet, sharp scent of freshly cut grass in the air.

Did you find a recipe for chicken adobo in your father's old journal, and every bite of it reminds you of when you lived in the Philippines and would eat leftovers with your cousins for your merienda snack?

Or maybe your ex-girlfriend perfected the most amazing cookie-brownie dessert and would make them all the time for you in high school. When you split up, she gave you the recipe, and now when you make it, it reminds you of being a teenager in homeroom.

Forget gatekeeping, and drop that secret family recipe in the comments (or through this anonymous Google form ) so people outside of your bloodline can enjoy it, too. You and your recipe could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

And don't forget to please include a picture, if you have one, so we can represent it in its true glory.

