Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Column: Will variable speed limits help congestion on I-95?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” Richmond news anchor Elizabeth Holmes quipped in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless drivers who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Joplin Road

A 56-year-old Oakton woman died in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Joplin Road in Triangle. The crash happened near mile marker 18 just after 1:30 p.m., when the operator of 2013 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster motorcycle was traveling southbound on Joplin Road with a group of other riders. The...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Firefighters rescue cat in Loudoun County house fire

A Friday house fire in the Lucketts area of Loudoun County displaced a family of four. On Friday afternoon, the homeowner called 911 cal reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, Md., responded along with numerous command officers, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Traffic
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Columbia, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire

Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Off-duty officer charged in Arlington assault

On Aug. 5 at 5:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike for a report of an assault with injury, Arlington police said. Responding officers located the victim outside a residential building suffering from injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Inside Nova

Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future

When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

McLean church marks 150 years of service to community

Interfaith congregations from throughout the region have joined together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historically black Shiloh Baptist Church at 8310 Turning Leaf Lane in McLean, with additional special activities on the way. The religious center has supported area residents through times of segregation, women’s right to vote,...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Campaign cash flowing ahead of Prince William's 2023 elections

The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. The current iteration of the Board of County Supervisors has collected $285,930 between taking office...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

BASIS McLean student named one of the nation's top teens in STEM

Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education. An independent panel of judges rated students on creativity, change-making and resilience. Hu was the only student from Virginia to be named to the list of the 16 most outstanding STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] students in the U.S.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Throw on the Go: Axe throwing made mobile by a group of friends

“Aside from [being] friends, we’re very different people, which makes it work well,” Axe Addicts Co-Founder Sean Love said. The mobile axe throwing company out of Gainesville has been around for a year, a passion project of a group of friends with very different expertise. Sean brings business...
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Golfers receive plenty of tournament action

Of the local high-school golf teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, the McLean Highlanders have enjoyed the most success during the early season portion of the 2022 fall schedule with top finishes in three different 18-hole tournaments. The McLean A team was seventh with a 325 score at...
RESTON, VA
Inside Nova

Divers enjoy strong showing at all-star meet

With the highest point total of any female diver in the competition, Overlee pool’s Michayla Eisenberg won the girls senior division at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star competition. Eisenberg finished first in the 1-meter diving event at Fairfax Station pool with a 214.3 total score, ahead...
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
Inside Nova

Video production studio opens in Bristow

KM Studios, a video production, photography and professional events rental studio, has opened in Bristow. The studio, owned and operated by Krystal Williams, includes various rooms for professionals to use for video, photography and business needs. Services include:. 40x 40 studio with 17x15 Cyclorama wall and various backdrops, including a...
BRISTOW, VA

