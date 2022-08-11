Read full article on original website
KTTS
Two Die in Head-on Crash in Iron County
(KTTS News) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on Thursday evening in Iron County, Missouri. The Missouri state highway patrol says that 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Both Keith Johns and the other driver, Daniel Martin were pronounced dead...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car
MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Van Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
myleaderpaper.com
Festus boy hurt in two-car crash
A 6-year-old Festus boy was injured Friday morning, Aug. 12, in a two-car accident on Hwy. 67 east of Buck Creek Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:40 a.m., Lissa A. Shoults, 60, of Festus was driving an eastbound 2002 Nissan Altima and while trying...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge
A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
cilfm.com
Two hurt after car crashes into Vienna business
VIENNA, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt when a car crashed through the wall of a Johnson County beauty shop. It happened Thursday morning in Vienna. Police say Pauline Edwards, 84, was behind the wheel of the car that first hit a parked vehicle before driving through the wall of Barb’s Beauty Shop, hitting the shop owner., Barb Jeffress, inside.
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
republicmonitor.com
Park-Et now under new management
A well-known Perryville establishment recently underwent a change. Park-Et Restaurant is under new management as of August 8. Nikki Schlosser, Jason Blechle, and Christina Brewster will co-manage the restaurant. Schlosser, is niece of Brenda Hudson and Kevin Esselman owners of the restaurant for the past 31 years. They hoped to...
