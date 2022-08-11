ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Trooper catches dog that jumped from window during traffic stop

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 3 days ago

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Oregon (KFOR/Storyful) – Law enforcement officers are often met with unexpected situations – such was the case for an Oregon State Trooper, who was praised for his “cat-like reflexes,” when he caught an overly excited dog that jumped out of a window and straight into his arms during a traffic stop.

“Sasha!” the driver said, as her friendly dog jumped out the window. The trooper caught the dog, which is seen in the above video from two different angles. “Thank you so much, Officer Silver!” the driver says as she shakes his hand.

Trooper Silver is heard laughing as he sends the dog right back through the same window.

He had stopped the woman for speeding along I-5, but let her and her sweet dogs go with just a warning.

The Oregon State Police posted, “While contacting the driver and distracted by a coconspirator, a canine occupant attempted to elude on foot… Trooper Silver’s dogged pursuit of peace and justice, paired with his cat-like reflexes, allowed him to take the canine into immediate custody and return him safely to his owner.”

KFOR

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
KFOR

KFOR

