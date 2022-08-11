Strasburg Board of Education

KEY ACTION The board approved the design and development level estimate for the new multipurpose building.

DISCUSSION: The board also entered into an agreement with Beaver Construction, Inc. as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) for the multipurpose building which is estimated to cost about $2.9 million. The new multipurpose building will be constructed at the rear of the school. More information will be available for the public at the Back-To-School Bash (open house) to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

In another matter, prior to the board meeting, board members met at the site of the new multipurpose building to determine the outside colors. It will be a light tan stone trimmed in Colonial Red.

OTHER ACTION

Transferred Brooke Spinell from middle school science and Ron Miller, kindergarten to 12th grade physical education to long term substitute for 2022-23.

Approved the district’s designated bus stops and make any changes during the 2022-23 school year.

Gave approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ohio Department of Health and the district for the purpose of sharing confidential records.

Set the following school fees for year for the $40 per student if paid prior to Oct. 1, or $45 per student if paid after Oct. 1, 2022. Only free lunch students will be exempt from school fees.

Agreed to participate in the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Driver’s Education program at no charge to the district.

Renewed membership for services through the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy for the school year.

Passed a resolution that the district does not intend to provide career-technical to all students enrolled in grades seven and eight for the 2022-23 school year.

Approved an agreement between the Stark County Educational Service Center and the district for nurse’s services for the 2022-23 school year.

Issued a one-year supplemental contract to Chlorissa Curfman, middle school cheerleader advisor.

Heard a previous special board meeting Jon Pusateri, was appointed as Interim Treasurer.

Granted a $750 stipend each to Pam Balistreri, Girls on the Run and Kasey Robinson, Girls with Pearls to be paid from Title Funds.

Approved six substitutes for the cafeteria, secretary and bus driver.

FOR YOUR INFO

Congratulated the girls softball team on winning the state tournament.

United Way donated air purifiers to the district.

UP NEXT meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the administration building.