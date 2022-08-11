Strasburg Board of Education
KEY ACTION The board approved the design and development level estimate for the new multipurpose building.
DISCUSSION: The board also entered into an agreement with Beaver Construction, Inc. as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) for the multipurpose building which is estimated to cost about $2.9 million. The new multipurpose building will be constructed at the rear of the school. More information will be available for the public at the Back-To-School Bash (open house) to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.
In another matter, prior to the board meeting, board members met at the site of the new multipurpose building to determine the outside colors. It will be a light tan stone trimmed in Colonial Red.
OTHER ACTION
- Transferred Brooke Spinell from middle school science and Ron Miller, kindergarten to 12th grade physical education to long term substitute for 2022-23.
- Approved the district’s designated bus stops and make any changes during the 2022-23 school year.
- Gave approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ohio Department of Health and the district for the purpose of sharing confidential records.
- Set the following school fees for year for the $40 per student if paid prior to Oct. 1, or $45 per student if paid after Oct. 1, 2022. Only free lunch students will be exempt from school fees.
- Agreed to participate in the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Driver’s Education program at no charge to the district.
- Renewed membership for services through the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy for the school year.
- Passed a resolution that the district does not intend to provide career-technical to all students enrolled in grades seven and eight for the 2022-23 school year.
- Approved an agreement between the Stark County Educational Service Center and the district for nurse’s services for the 2022-23 school year.
- Issued a one-year supplemental contract to Chlorissa Curfman, middle school cheerleader advisor.
- Heard a previous special board meeting Jon Pusateri, was appointed as Interim Treasurer.
- Granted a $750 stipend each to Pam Balistreri, Girls on the Run and Kasey Robinson, Girls with Pearls to be paid from Title Funds.
- Approved six substitutes for the cafeteria, secretary and bus driver.
FOR YOUR INFO
- Congratulated the girls softball team on winning the state tournament.
- United Way donated air purifiers to the district.
UP NEXT meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the administration building.
