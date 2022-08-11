ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg Board of Education

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOeTV_0hDiSNKY00

KEY ACTION The board approved the design and development level estimate for the new multipurpose building.

DISCUSSION: The board also entered into an agreement with Beaver Construction, Inc. as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) for the multipurpose building which is estimated to cost about $2.9 million. The new multipurpose building will be constructed at the rear of the school. More information will be available for the public at the Back-To-School Bash (open house) to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

In another matter, prior to the board meeting, board members met at the site of the new multipurpose building to determine the outside colors. It will be a light tan stone trimmed in Colonial Red.

OTHER ACTION

  • Transferred Brooke Spinell from middle school science and Ron Miller, kindergarten to 12th grade physical education to long term substitute for 2022-23.
  • Approved the district’s designated bus stops and make any changes during the 2022-23 school year.
  • Gave approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ohio Department of Health and the district for the purpose of sharing confidential records.
  • Set the following school fees for year for the $40 per student if paid prior to Oct. 1, or $45 per student if paid after Oct. 1, 2022. Only free lunch students will be exempt from school fees.
  • Agreed to participate in the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Driver’s Education program at no charge to the district.
  • Renewed membership for services through the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy for the school year.
  • Passed a resolution that the district does not intend to provide career-technical to all students enrolled in grades seven and eight for the 2022-23 school year.
  • Approved an agreement between the Stark County Educational Service Center and the district for nurse’s services for the 2022-23 school year.
  • Issued a one-year supplemental contract to Chlorissa Curfman, middle school cheerleader advisor.
  • Heard a previous special board meeting Jon Pusateri, was appointed as Interim Treasurer.
  • Granted a $750 stipend each to Pam Balistreri, Girls on the Run and Kasey Robinson, Girls with Pearls to be paid from Title Funds.
  • Approved six substitutes for the cafeteria, secretary and bus driver.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Congratulated the girls softball team on winning the state tournament.
  • United Way donated air purifiers to the district.

UP NEXT meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the administration building.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

From $39k to $155k, teacher salaries in the U.S. are all over the map

The Center Square — A 28-year-old teacher's video announcing he quit his job in Ohio to go work as a manager in Walmart went viral in July and his story landed him on ABC's Good Morning America. "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree," Seth Goshorn posted in his video that received more than 63,000 likes on TikTok. ...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Strasburg, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Strasburg, OH
Local
Ohio Health
weeklyvillager.com

Battling Beards In Garrettsville

Garrettsville – On Saturday evening the Great Gathering of the Beards – Beard Battle 2022 was held at Slim & Jumbo’s in Garrettsville. Presented by The Barber of G’ville and The Ohio Bearded Sinners Beard Club, a great evening was had by all as men showed off their beards, while the women and children showed off their creativity as all competed for the coveted Best of Show trophy created by Matthew King.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction

MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Cafeteria#Free Lunch#Colonial Red
richlandsource.com

Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain

COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country. The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.
LEXINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
wbrc.com

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912

FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Upworthy

A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then

In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy