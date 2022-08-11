‘There’s no place like home’

COLONY, Ala. – The Town of Colony hosted Colony Day Saturday, Aug. 6. Colony Day is a celebration steeped in the town’s history, with many former residents returning for fellowship and remembrance. It began generations ago, then over the years became less frequent, and didn’t take place for many years. Talks of reviving the celebration began back in 2020 . Held on the Fourth of July before, the event is now the first Saturday in August, under the direction of Colony Town Council Parks and Recreation Chairperson Jasmine Cole.

The revitalized event, now in its second year, was conceptualized by Cole soon after she entered office.

“The community was dying, and it needed to be revived, so I decided to try to bring a little life back to it,” she stated.

Colony Day is meant to celebrate the history of the town, its beginnings and the fact it is Cullman County’s only majority African American community.

Councilman Michael Johnson said the event has grown and will keep growing. About 30% of this year’s attendees were visiting family members. He said between 300-400 attended last year, and this year that number was estimated at around 600.

“This small town is one big family. This is probably the biggest community event we do all year,” said Johnson.

Colony Day activities included a barbecue cook-off, car show and fish and chicken fry, along with special recognition of the town’s oldest residents. Cole’s aunt, 96-year-old Odell Leeth, was the oldest visiting former resident. Flora Leeth, soon to turn 93, is the oldest female resident, and Eugene Vaughn is the oldest male resident at 92.

Attendees set up tents to prepare for the long day and night as many stayed out to enjoy the fellowship and reminiscence with their friends and family late into the evening.

Jeff Hall, who attended Colony Day years ago, had cousins visiting from Georgia. He said, “Last year, I didn’t get to come because I had to work. This year I’ll see all the people I haven’t seen in 20-30 years.”

Colony resident Jeff Flanigan, visiting with family and participating in the barbecue cook-off, said,

“There’s no place like home. If you can’t go nowhere else, you can come home.”

