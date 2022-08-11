Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
KCRA.com
20-year-old missing man found dead in Sacramento River, authorities say
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old man's body was found on Sunday after he was last seen swimming in the Sacramento River on Wednesday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 14, 2022. Carlos Estevez, of Oakland, was positively identified by family after deputies responded to a...
Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Sacramento Friday night. The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, police say. Officers say they responded to that area and found an adult man with serious injuries.
1 dead, 4 injured in horrific Highway 29 5-vehicle crash
NAPA -- One person was dead and four others injured in a late night 5-vehicle crash on Highway 29 just north of the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge.Napa police said dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.Arriving officers discovered one driver with fatal injuries at the scene and four others -- two drivers and two passengers -- needing transport to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Kaiser Vacaville for treatment.The preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the involved vehicles drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 striking 4 vehicles driving northbound. Highway 29 north was closed at Highway 221 for several hours.Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Davis at 707-257-9223 x 5235 or by email at adavis@cityofnapa.org.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
I-80 westbound collision causes traffic backup Monday morning
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —California Highway Patrol said several lanes westbound Interstate 80 lanes are blocked near Waterman Boulevard following an incident involving multiple vehicles. This is a developing incident.
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Collision Causes at Least One Injury
Accident at 65th Street Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. A two-vehicle intersection collision in Sacramento resulted in at least one injury on August 11. The accident occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Sky Parkway around 9:09 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one female appeared to be injured, and medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
KSBW.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
EXCLUSIVE: Jet skier saves 3 from drowning in Solano Co. as crews search for body of Oakland man
A heroic jet skier sprung into action and managed to save three members of a family of four after the group struggled against the current at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista on Wednesday. The fourth member, an Oakland man, is still unaccounted for.
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
KCRA.com
Man found dead after house fire in Carmichael, officials say
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man was found dead after a house fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County sparked on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. "It was a very challenging fight because of the amount of fire that was coming from that front side," said Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesperson Parker Wilbourn. "It was a very hot fire and also coupled with power lines arching, sparking and had actually come down. It was a challenging firefight."
