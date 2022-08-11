ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Multiple On/Off Ramps To Be Closed Next Week

The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Roadway To Be Closed For Rail Maintenance

Route 41 in Carroll County will be closed for rail maintenance between County Road 270 and County Road 280. The closure will be for 48 hours between Thursday, August 18th, and Friday, August 26th. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the closure of the roadway.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Livingston County, MO
Livingston County, MO
Chillicothe FFA Member Takes Reserve Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair

A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Barrow competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver of Lexington. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Connor Keithley, son of Chad and Betsy Keithley of Chillicothe. He is...
Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest

Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
CAMERON, MO

