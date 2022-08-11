The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO