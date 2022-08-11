Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Chillicothe Parks And Recreation Advisory Board To Meet Next Week
The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will have a meeting on Monday, August 15th at 6:00 pm. The agenda will include a review of the Directors Report, and consideration of other matters appropriate for discussion. The meeting is open to the public.
kchi.com
Multiple On/Off Ramps To Be Closed Next Week
The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
kchi.com
Roadway To Be Closed For Rail Maintenance
Route 41 in Carroll County will be closed for rail maintenance between County Road 270 and County Road 280. The closure will be for 48 hours between Thursday, August 18th, and Friday, August 26th. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the closure of the roadway.
kchi.com
Chillicothe FFA Member Wins Missouri State Fair Cucumber Competition
A Chillicothe FFA Member received Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Cucumber Competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Hannah Pfeifer, daughter of Carrie Pfeifer of Chillicothe. She is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter and a sophomore at Chillicothe High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Chillicothe FFA Member Takes Reserve Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Barrow competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver of Lexington. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Connor Keithley, son of Chad and Betsy Keithley of Chillicothe. He is...
kchi.com
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
Comments / 0