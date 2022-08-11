Read full article on original website
Related
Cristian Romero to avoid retrospective action for Marc Cucurella hair pull
Cristian Romero will not face any further action for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
Mikel Arteta stunned by Arsenal crowd response to William Saliba own goal
Mikel Arteta admits he was stunned by fans' reaction to William Saliba own goal.
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
Man Utd deny reports Cristiano Ronaldo's contract could be terminated
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christophe Galtier confirms interest from several clubs in Leandro Paredes
Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the future of PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
Gabriel Jesus admits Arsenal move has restored his self-belief
Gabriel Jesus says he has rediscovered his old self after moving to Arsenal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Nottingham Forest confirm signings of Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signings of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and free agent Cheikhou Kouyate.
Lecce 1-2 Inter: Dumfries secures dramatic Nerazzurri win in stoppage time
Denzel Dumfries scored the stoppage time winner as Inter beat Lecce on Serie A's opening weekend.
Michael Edwards rejects immediate Chelsea move
Former Liverpool director Michael Edwards has rejected the chance to join Chelsea.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Points shared as Nick Pope frustrates Seagulls
Brighton & Newcastle played out an eventual 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
Ryan Sessegnon reveals Ivan Perisic advice
Ryan Sessegnon has detailed the advice he has received from Ivan Perisic.
Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Hoops go top of the table after rampant first half showing
Celtic returned to the top of the table with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock.
Jules Kounde's 'demand' to Xavi over Barcelona role revealed
Jules Kounde has warned Xavi about his preferred role in the Barcelona side.
Nico Gonzalez joins Valencia on loan from Barcelona
Nico Gonzalez has signed a new Barcelona contract & joined Valencia on loan.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
90min
785
Followers
8K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0