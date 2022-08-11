ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

'Great pride in your park': Platte River State Park celebrates 40th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A hidden gem nestled between two major communities. "It's a very beautiful park. It's amazing how many times you hear oh, I didn't even know it was here and somebody has grown up in Omaha and Lincoln their whole lives and they don't even know we're here," said Adam Johns, a superintendent of the Platte River State Park.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
KETV.com

Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Elephant#Business Industry#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Business#The St Louis Zoo#The Owen Sea Lion Shores#African
KETV.com

'Wild Kingdom': New TV series filming at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. — Henry Doorly Zoo's conservation efforts in Omaha will be featured on TV in 2023. Mutual of Omaha's “Wild Kingdom” was at the zoo filming for its new series on Wednesday. Henry Doorly Zoo has a generation of coral not affected by disease – conservationists...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Memorabilia collector donates firetruck statue to Lincoln Fire and Rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks. Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
KETV.com

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be performing in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-platinum artists Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be combining for a tour that includes a performance in Omaha this fall. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

NASA astronaut speaks to families at Buena V﻿ista High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Just ahead of their new year, Omaha high schoolers got a motivational speech from a NASA astronaut. Jose Hernandez spoke to families at Buena Vista High School on Friday night — he worked as an engineer for NASA for more than a decade. Hernandez was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Robby Shelton wins Pinnacle Bank Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — The Korn Ferry Tour regular season wrapped up Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship with 25 players earning PGA Tour cards for next season. Robby Shelton, who clinched a tour card by winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June, solidified his spot by finishing 17-under-par and winning the tournament.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland

OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers

OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy