KETV.com
'Great pride in your park': Platte River State Park celebrates 40th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A hidden gem nestled between two major communities. "It's a very beautiful park. It's amazing how many times you hear oh, I didn't even know it was here and somebody has grown up in Omaha and Lincoln their whole lives and they don't even know we're here," said Adam Johns, a superintendent of the Platte River State Park.
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
KETV.com
'It's a jump start': Latino Center of the Midlands builds foundation to keep young professionals in Omaha
Young professionals are getting competency training to enter the workforce and contribute, rather than being a checked box. Omaha's largest Latino-serving organization is working with large companies to create more opportunities for people who sometimes work low-paying jobs with limited growth, according to the Latino Center of the Midlands. "The...
KETV.com
Great Outdoors: Platte River state park celebrates 40 years
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — The Platte River state park is celebrating being opened for 40 years. This week, Greg Wagner sat down with John Oakey to talk about all the park has to offer.
KETV.com
Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
KETV.com
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
KETV.com
'Wild Kingdom': New TV series filming at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Henry Doorly Zoo's conservation efforts in Omaha will be featured on TV in 2023. Mutual of Omaha's “Wild Kingdom” was at the zoo filming for its new series on Wednesday. Henry Doorly Zoo has a generation of coral not affected by disease – conservationists...
1011now.com
Memorabilia collector donates firetruck statue to Lincoln Fire and Rescue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks. Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.
KETV.com
Event a chance for community to find resources, learn and celebrate one another
OMAHA, Neb. — The Bryant Center hosted a community event Sunday, giving hundreds of people a chance to find resources, learn about businesses in the area and gather to celebrate one another. The event had a booth to register to vote, information on daycares, various job opportunities and information...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be performing in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-platinum artists Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be combining for a tour that includes a performance in Omaha this fall. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to...
WOWT
Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
KETV.com
NASA astronaut speaks to families at Buena Vista High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Just ahead of their new year, Omaha high schoolers got a motivational speech from a NASA astronaut. Jose Hernandez spoke to families at Buena Vista High School on Friday night — he worked as an engineer for NASA for more than a decade. Hernandez was...
KETV.com
Robby Shelton wins Pinnacle Bank Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The Korn Ferry Tour regular season wrapped up Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship with 25 players earning PGA Tour cards for next season. Robby Shelton, who clinched a tour card by winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June, solidified his spot by finishing 17-under-par and winning the tournament.
KETV.com
Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland
OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
KETV.com
Meet Popsicle, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Looking for a dog who will melt your heart no matter the temperature? Give Popsicle a chance!. Popsicle is a one-year, seven-month-old boxer/pit bull mix with a lot...
KETV.com
Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers
OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
