KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -There will be quite a few new faces in the halls of Normangee ISD schools this upcoming school year. Jackie Embry teaches 2nd grade at Normangee Elementary. She has taught for a total of 19 years in her teaching career, 17 of those years being in Normangee ISD.
KBTX.com
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
KBTX.com
Back to School: Hearne ISD Superintendent talks excitement of new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday will be the first day of school for students in Hearne ISD. “We’re excited about getting the kids back into school,” said Superintendent Adrain Johnson. Johnson was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday and talked about their preparations this week, which included a...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
Bryan College Station Eagle
First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan celebrates 100 years in the community this weekend
One hundred years ago, on Aug. 15, 1922, the Rev. Guillermo Ibarra developed Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana de Bryan, or First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan. Leaders in the church have placed pictures of the founding congregation and other members from throughout the years on the walls of the church to commemorate the milestone anniversary.
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
KBTX.com
Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan begin play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday held at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament features two rounds of stroke play before the field of 312 is trimmed to 64...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Birdie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Birdie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Aug. 12, 2022. Birdie is a one year old mixed breed and is currently in foster care. Birdie is in foster care with a cat and another dog so she will be good in a home with other animals. Birdie will come microchipped and spayed.
starlocalmedia.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is investigating what they are classifying as a “suspicious death.”. The department posted on social media Sunday that officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Travelers were urged to avoid this area. No other information was...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
