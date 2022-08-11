ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 17-year-old student arrested for making violent threats towards Gonzales school

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gonzales Unified School District was informed Thursday of a "non-specific threat" being made "to no particular school" in the district.

A 17-year-old was posting violent threats on social media while mentioning the first day of school, according to Gonzales Police. The nature and described violence threatening the use of weapons were enough to warrant a search of the juvenile's homes.

The search was initiated this morning, and the juvenile suspect was arrested. He was booked into Juvenile Hall for a felony charge of making threats. It is unknown if anything further was recovered from the home for evidence.

Police said there is no longer any further credible threat to the Gonzales community or local schools. The suspect was a student of a school in the district.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff continues to always be a priority. Schools are open and we are taking all the appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

We are excited to see our students back. Have a wonderful 2022-2023 school year.

Gonzales Unified School District

The post Police: 17-year-old student arrested for making violent threats towards Gonzales school appeared first on KION546 .

KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges

WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
