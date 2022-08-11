Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Manter Thanks Town for Parade
At Wednesday’s online West Tisbury select board meeting, board member Skipper Manter, a recently retired lieutenant with the town police force, thanked the town for his retirement celebration on July 31. “I had my very own parade. That was the biggest surprise I ever had in my life,” he...
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecoddaily.com
One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway
It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
Time Out Global
5 Relais & Châteaux properties you should road trip to from Boston
New England is blessed with a few months of dreamy summer weather. One of the best ways to savor it is by visiting the various nooks and crannies that are our beaches, mountains and fishing villages on a weekend getaway. We are also blessed with high-end properties, within driving distance of Boston, in those nooks and crannies. Did you know that you can road trip to multiple Relais & Châteaux properties from Boston? Here is a weekend itinerary where you can stop by at least five without getting tired from the driving.
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
iheart.com
Swimming At Edgartown's South Beach Closes From Multiple Shark Sightings
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Sunday, officials closed South Beach and Norton Point in Edgartown after multiple shark sightings were reported. The southern beach on Martha's Vineyard had a few unconfirmed sightings earlier in the day, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. "The water at...
Edaville Family Theme Park taken off the market, operations transferred to new organization
The new operators “are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park." A historic Massachusetts theme park has been purchased and is aiming to reopen in November ahead of the holiday season. Edaville Family Theme Park, located in Carver, has been in operation for 75...
vineyardgazette.com
Runners Revel in Perfect Conditions at Chilmark Road Race
A relative newcomer threatened the course record and a storied winner regained her crown at the Chilmark Road Race Saturday, the 45th running of the iconic August event. “It was good, I was happy,” said overall winner Charlie Ortmans after receiving his first place lobster and breaking the tape in a time of 14:56. The Chilmark Road Race record is 14:38, set in 1996 by Art Smith.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Select Board Opts Out of Noise Bylaw
West Tisbury resident Marc Rosenbaum’s appeal for a Sunday and holiday ban on industrial construction and landscaping noise met with empathy, but no action from the town select board last Wednesday. “I agree with Marc that we have … crossed this threshold, and the constant leaf blowers and constant...
Dartmouth
Review: Elton John demonstrates breadth of talent and successful discography at Gillette Stadium concert
On his bittersweet “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, Elton John excels in Foxborough, MA. I am a sucker for a concert. If anyone notable is playing within three hours of me, I can’t help but go. I’m attracted to the energy, the lights, the live music, the food — and my wallet hates me for it. So, when my friend texted me last minute about seeing Elton John in Foxborough, Mass. on July 27, suddenly the interview I had the next day, my upcoming midterm and my discussion post due in two hours all fell to the wayside. Nosebleed tickets were purchased and an outfit was thrown together. Piling into my beloved Subaru with four other Dartmouth students, we began the three-hour drive to Gillette Stadium. Throughout the drive, we couldn’t hold in our excitement as we listened to John’s greatest hits and made a brief Chick-fil-A stop on the way.
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
vineyardgazette.com
Up-Island Scenery Is Worth the Trip
Menemsha jetty at sunset could be the most popular fishing destination on the Island. No matter how the fish are biting, the scenery is worth the trip. The channel buoy bouncing in the waves rings its bell, creating a soothing backdrop to the pursuit of striped bass. Photographer Larry Glick wanders up-Island from sunrise to sunset documenting the season and the Vineyard's summer traditions.
WCVB
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
theweektoday.com
‘It’s long overdue’
When 95-year-old Willie Andrade sits down at the Onset VFW and looks around, he doesn’t remember about the decades-old building, or the outdoor pavilion or the parking lot out back. He remembers baseball. Andrade is the last surviving member of the Wareham Portuguese-American Club, the Cape Verdean baseball team...
philstockworld.com
400 Square Foot Nantucket Cottages Are Selling For Millions
Just in case you were wondering whether or not the real estate market is still mired in a bubble, just remember there are 350 square foot cottages in Nantucket that are selling for millions of dollars. Several cottages in the area were assessed at $10,000 per square foot, according to...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Provincetown's sewer failure comes at a bad moment; this week's rain not enough to break drought
This week: Provincetown’s sewer is knocked out of commission just ahead of Carnival week. And how much did the heavy rain this week impact our drought? Also, what’s behind the recent beach closures for poor water quality?. We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve...
