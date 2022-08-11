Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania
American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
extrainningsoftball.com
Former Pitt Pitcher Abby Edwards: From the Circle to the Corps
Former Pittsburgh pitcher Abby Edwards celebrated her senior season as a Panther with the 2022 campaign. Since then, she’s been a little busy – in the most impressive fashion. Edwards recently graduated the US Marines’ Officer Candidates School (OCS). In addition to graduating from Officer Candidates School,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House
Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Asylum/Pittsburgh co-founder injured in Salman Rushdie attack
Supporters are wishing a speedy recovery for Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum/Pittsburgh, who was injured Friday along with noted writer Salman Rushdie in an attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. According to New York state police, Reese, 73, was moderating a planned lecture by...
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Another weekend, another deadly shooting in the city of Pittsburgh. This time, in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. A swarm of police responded to the Homewood north apartment complex on Everton Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller said a person had been shot. Pittsburgh public...
98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal honored at class reunion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a night of celebration and remembrance for the 1972 class of Taylor Allerdice High School.In addition to celebrating their 50th-anniversary class reunion, the former students also honored 98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal Bill Fisher, who is affectionately known as "Hook."The 98-year-old Fisher served as the school's principal for 20 years from 1971 to 1991. The event was held in the sixth-floor ballroom of the Rivers Club in the Oxford Center in Downtown Pittsburgh."I loved education and especially Allderdice. Oh my god, they're off the hook with what they've done," Fisher gleefully said.Fisher said he loves all his former students, and tonight's event was super special to him.
CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
wtae.com
Grand plans for the grand reopening of Pittsburgh's August Wilson House
PITTSBURGH — It has been almost four years since plans were launched for a major renovation of the historic August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. The building on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District now houses an arts center and community space. See the renovated August Wilson House: Click the...
Washington County Fair kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County Agricultural Fair is back!. Over 2,000 animals, 2,600 agricultural exhibits and 6,600 youth and craft exhibits are expected to be shown at the 224th annual fair. The fair runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. Trolleys will drop off visitors to the...
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
getnews.info
Tashanna Hall’s Affordable Childcare Service – Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ Offers Quality Care In Pittsburgh Hilltop Area
Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ is affordable childcare that offers early childhood education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area founded by Tashanna Hall. They are the 1st and only organization that gives Early Childhood Education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area. Tashanna Hall’s Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ provides quality and affordable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
Pennsylvania Man Admits to Distributing Heroin
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Sean McHenry, age 29, pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin from September of 2018 through October of 2019, before United States District Judge William S. Stickman, IV. In addition, McHenry accepted responsibility for possessing a firearm in conjunction with his heroin trafficking. McHenry is one of 19 defendants charged in the Indictment returned in this case.
Heroin Trafficker Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach, renovated field usher in new era for New Castle football
With a renovated field and new coach, New Castle wants to cash in and make the playoffs for a second straight season. The Red Hurricanes made their way back to the playoffs and won their first postseason game since 2016 when they defeated Highlands, 31-19, last season. This season, New...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
wtae.com
Former employee, 87, sues Allegheny Health Network, alleging discrimination
TARENTUM, Pa. — An 87-year-old former employee of Allegheny Valley Hospital said the hospital’s parent company forced her into retirement because of her age, race and religion. Ethel Hayden of Tarentum has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network. She worked for 42 years at the hospital. She...
