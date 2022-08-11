Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO