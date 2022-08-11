ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

KSNT News

Jaws of life used in Riley County crash

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1, stations 106 and 109 were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road for an early Friday morning crash, The crash happened near 4:15 a.m. Crews used the Jaws of Life to access an individual in the vehicle.
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHERIE LEE BECKER, 44, Manhattan, Violate protection order, condition of pre-trial; Bond $6,000.
WIBW

Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning. Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
KWCH.com

Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
JC Post

PBC approves sub-lease of GCH to Stormont Vail and an interlocal agreement for Hospital repairs

Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
ksal.com

Man Killed, 4 people Hurt in Crash

A man from Wamego was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday evening, and four other people were seriously injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 pickup truck was stopped on U.S. 24 Highway waiting to make a left turn. A Ford Edge SUV was slowing as it approached the pickup from behind. An approaching semi struck both the SUV and pickup from behind.
1350kman.com

Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash

Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WIBW

Southbound Topeka Blvd. reopened following 2-vehicle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound Topeka Blvd. near University Dr. has been reopened after a 2-vehicle accident late Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University Dr. around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. The Shawnee...
WIBW

Man arrested after search warrant reveals cultivation of controlled substance

EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emmett man has been arrested after a search warrant revealed he had allegedly been cultivating a controlled substance. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with a search warrant on Wednesday, August 10, at 704 Walker St. in Emmett, after which Brien Montgomery, 56, was arrested.
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
WIBW

Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
WIBW

Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
