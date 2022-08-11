ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Pedestrian and Bicyclist Projects Approved Around the Region — “Projects in the Washington region are receiving nearly $60 million in federal funding from a program boosted by the infrastructure law.” [Washington Post]. Wine Gallery Relocating to New Old Town Home — “Wine Gallery 108 found a different,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Channelocity

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
POTOMAC, VA
mocoshow.com

Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power

The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria repaving shifts to hit major sidewalks around the city

Alexandria’s streets have been getting the spotlight for the last few months of repaving efforts, but through August: it’s the sidewalks’ turn. Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services released the street repaving and maintenance schedule for August, showing prioritization of seven sidewalks city-wide. Over the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine

While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
RESTON, VA
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick end unit, plantation shutters, heated tile floor. Open: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Klanci Vanderhyde – McEnearney Associates) 1600 Oakcrest Drive, Braddock Heights. 3 BR/2.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Finished basement, expanded kitchen,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
getawaymavens.com

20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia

At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
VIRGINIA STATE
themunchonline.com

2030 North Capitol Street NW

4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

International Food & Craft Festival Takes Place Sunday, August 14, in Silver Spring

The International Food & Craft Festival takes place today, August 14, from 1-7pm at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Silver Spring. The event will feature arts & crafts, food vendors, performances, music and entertainment. The event is run by Chic Events DC, who produce multiple arts and crafts events, fashion shows, arts exhibitions and more in the Washington DC metro area.
SILVER SPRING, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms

A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
BRENTWOOD, MD
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

