Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Pedestrian and Bicyclist Projects Approved Around the Region — “Projects in the Washington region are receiving nearly $60 million in federal funding from a program boosted by the infrastructure law.” [Washington Post]. Wine Gallery Relocating to New Old Town Home — “Wine Gallery 108 found a different,...
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
WJLA
$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
mocoshow.com
Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power
The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
alxnow.com
Alexandria repaving shifts to hit major sidewalks around the city
Alexandria’s streets have been getting the spotlight for the last few months of repaving efforts, but through August: it’s the sidewalks’ turn. Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services released the street repaving and maintenance schedule for August, showing prioritization of seven sidewalks city-wide. Over the...
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ffxnow.com
Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine
While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
alxnow.com
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick end unit, plantation shutters, heated tile floor. Open: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Klanci Vanderhyde – McEnearney Associates) 1600 Oakcrest Drive, Braddock Heights. 3 BR/2.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Finished basement, expanded kitchen,...
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
themunchonline.com
2030 North Capitol Street NW
4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
Wbaltv.com
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
I-95 North backed up after crash near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
Wbaltv.com
New traffic signals on US 50 service road causing delays as part of study
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New, temporary traffic signals on the Oceanic Drive ramp to eastbound U.S. Route 50 caused delays Friday afternoon as part of a four-day pilot project. SkyTeam 11 video shows traffic stopped on the ramp and approach to it. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the...
fox5dc.com
Community steps up to help Arlington Irish Pub after fiery car crash
ARLINGTON, Va. - The scene outside Ireland's Four Courts is quieter compared to Friday night when a driver crashed into the restaurant. "It's very surreal, we are just processing everything right now," said Dave Cahill. He's one of the managing partners at Ireland's Four Courts. Cahill is still trying to...
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
mocoshow.com
International Food & Craft Festival Takes Place Sunday, August 14, in Silver Spring
The International Food & Craft Festival takes place today, August 14, from 1-7pm at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Silver Spring. The event will feature arts & crafts, food vendors, performances, music and entertainment. The event is run by Chic Events DC, who produce multiple arts and crafts events, fashion shows, arts exhibitions and more in the Washington DC metro area.
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
hyattsvillewire.com
Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms
A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
