Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
signalscv.com
Painting with a purpose raises money to fight cancer
Painting with a purpose was more than just people painting pictures of their pets for fun. For many at the fundraiser for The American Cancer Society — held at Painting with a Twist in Valencia on Saturday — they were personally affected by cancer and wanted to give back to the community.
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
PUSD Superintendent Brian O. McDonald advised PUSD Board Members of an incident on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022. In an email, Superintendent McDonald informed PUSD Board Members that the uniformed head custodian at San Rafael Elementary had been handcuffed, detained and placed on the ground with high power weapons pointed at him by Pasadena police. The response was a result of a call from a neighbor reporting a burglary in process.
This is the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
Here Are 10 Back to School Drives That Are Offering Free Supplies to Students
For most students, summer vacation will be coming to an end this weekend, and while some may be ready to return to school, many are still doing some last-minute shopping for school supplies. Although back-to-school shopping can be exciting— having to choose a new cool notebook, or a new backpack...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
DEAR WEHO: New pool is all washed up
I’m writing to vent a bit about the new West Hollywood aquatic center. I have been using the public pool at west hollywood for years and never really had major issues at the old facility. The staff is always great and I’m grateful for all they do however my issue is with the supervisors and lack of consistency. I was extremely excited to get back in the water this time around and understand that things are a little different since covid but this new registration system is so hard to navigate. I’ve tried making reservations for lap swim however the reservations are never posted when they tell you it will be up. For one they have such a broad window. I believe the signage states that reservations will be posted between Wednesday 9 pm and Thursday 9 am and even then they have not been posted on time for the last few weeks. Do they really expect you to sit there for 12 + hours checking every couple of minutes until they go live? That’s just absurd. The water fitness class is another headache. There are so many of us that can’t seem to figure it out that the staff at the front are now being forced to take reservations in person and just allow everyone in but only after harassing you about doing it on line or telling you to add yourself to a wait list that doesn’t even exist. It’s becoming extremely frustrating.
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
Firefighters Free 2 Trapped in Overturned Vehicle
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: Burbank firefighters worked to free two people trapped inside an overturned car at Buena Vista and Vanowen Street in the city of Burbank around 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. One male and one female with minor injuries were successfully extricated from the vehicle. Burbank Police...
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier
Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered
Los Angeles County, CA: Family members are desperately seeking the public’s help in locating José Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing at the end of July, 2022.… Read more "José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered"
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspect killed by deputies in Antelope Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division...
