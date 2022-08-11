Read full article on original website
‘When I’m Ready’ Wraps; Pic About First Love Before Apocalypse Stars Andrew Ortenberg, June Schreiner
EXCLUSIVE: Film Bridge International and 19th Hole Productions have shot and are ready to shop the end-of-the-world YA romance When I’m Ready, starring up and comers Andrew Ortenberg and June Schreiner along with Thalia Besson, Dermot Mulroney and Lauren Cohan. Written by Ortenberg and directed by Andrew Johnson, When I’m Ready tells the story of Rose and Michael, a young couple falling in love while on the run from their past as a devastating asteroid threatens to wipe out life on Earth. Seeking meaning and thrills in their last days alive, they embark on a cross-country road trip. Along the way...
The Batman 2 Hasn't Actually Been Greenlit Yet - Report
It seems that a sequel to this year's The Batman might not actually be greenlit, with the only new DC film that has been post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger being Joker: Folie a Deux. As reported by Variety, the state of the DCEU is a bit up in the air following...
Marvel Gives Creators Freedom Than Star Wars, According To Mark Ruffalo
On the heels of a debate sparked by writer-director Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) about whether there are too many Marvel movies coming out, Mark Ruffalo--who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe--says the MCU is filled with greater variation and creative freedom than Star Wars. Speaking with Metro, Ruffalo explained why he thinks Marvel doesn't need to be slowing down its output.
Love Death + Robots Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix
Netflix has greenlit sci-fi anthology Love Death + Robots for a fourth season. The first season debuted in March of 2019 with some medium acclaim but garnered several Primetime Creative Emmy awards including Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. The series is produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and...
