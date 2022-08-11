ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there has been a takeaway from the first two weeks of the New York Giants' training camp, it's been the signs Saquon Barkley is once again close to finding his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No....
New York State
FOX Sports

Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
NASHVILLE, TN
George Fant
FOX Sports

Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win

Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL QB battles: Who stood out in preseason Week 1?

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With Week 1 of the NFL preseason essentially in the books, let's dive into where these quarterback battles stand. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks have reputable showings. Pittsburgh has three candidates to start under center in 2022: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
FOX Sports

How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher

Maxx Crosby woke up covered in sweat. His toes were cramping from dehydration. His whole body hurt. He stood up, head spinning, and looked in the mirror. "I don't even f------ recognize myself," he thought. It was Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end had just finished a strong...
FOX Sports

Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones' deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev's contract is worth $750,000. The team announced the moves on Friday. Training camp begins...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother wanted in youth coach death

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police...
LANCASTER, TX
New York Jets
Football
Virginia Tech
Sports
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens

Lamar Jackson told reporters there hasn't been any progress on contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens — and if an agreement isn't reached soon, there might not be any progress made for a while. Jackson suggested Saturday that he'll pause contract talks with the Ravens if a deal isn't...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

What Cowboys learned from flag-filled night in Denver

DENVER — So, you're an upstanding member of society with better things to do on a Saturday night than watch the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener. That's hopefully the case, anyway. Never fear. Having braved the tedium of a rainy, sloppy game against the Denver Broncos, here are the things...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Notre Dame loses WR Davis; names QB Buchner starter

Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure

The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
