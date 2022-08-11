Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking more than $230M guaranteed in new deal | THE HERD
Lamar Jackson may not enter this season with a new contract. According to a source, the Baltimore Ravens QB is seeking a fully-guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and weighs in on whether the Ravens should pay Lamar or not.
Jessie Bates Posts Video During Workout Ahead of Bengals' Preseason Opener
The 25-year-old didn't report to training camp
FOX Sports
Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there has been a takeaway from the first two weeks of the New York Giants' training camp, it's been the signs Saquon Barkley is once again close to finding his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No....
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
FOX Sports
New England Patriots have a massive issue holding them back this season | What's Wright?
Nick Wright explains why the New Englands Patriots’ dynasty may be finished despite having one of the greatest coaches of all time. With reports of Mac Jones struggling in camp, to the most expensive tight ends in all of football, are we finally seeing the end of the NFL’s greatest dynasty?
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
FOX Sports
Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win
Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
FOX Sports
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked...
FOX Sports
NFL QB battles: Who stood out in preseason Week 1?
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With Week 1 of the NFL preseason essentially in the books, let's dive into where these quarterback battles stand. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks have reputable showings. Pittsburgh has three candidates to start under center in 2022: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason...
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
FOX Sports
How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher
Maxx Crosby woke up covered in sweat. His toes were cramping from dehydration. His whole body hurt. He stood up, head spinning, and looked in the mirror. "I don't even f------ recognize myself," he thought. It was Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end had just finished a strong...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones' deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev's contract is worth $750,000. The team announced the moves on Friday. Training camp begins...
FOX Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire, Boston leads NY, 2-0
Boston Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire. Boston leads the New York Yankees, 2-0.
FOX Sports
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother wanted in youth coach death
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson told reporters there hasn't been any progress on contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens — and if an agreement isn't reached soon, there might not be any progress made for a while. Jackson suggested Saturday that he'll pause contract talks with the Ravens if a deal isn't...
FOX Sports
What Cowboys learned from flag-filled night in Denver
DENVER — So, you're an upstanding member of society with better things to do on a Saturday night than watch the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener. That's hopefully the case, anyway. Never fear. Having braved the tedium of a rainy, sloppy game against the Denver Broncos, here are the things...
FOX Sports
Notre Dame loses WR Davis; names QB Buchner starter
Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to...
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
