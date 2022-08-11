Read full article on original website
Gators Earn Legacy Commitment From LB Myles Graham
Myles Graham is the second linebacker prospect to commit to the Florida Gators this week.
USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season
D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
KU camp observations from practice 12: An update on a pair of position battles, plus intel on the DEs and CBs
On the second day of KU’s preseason camp, I highlighted a potential position battle at the strong side defensive end spot. So, it’s time we follow up on that.
Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments
Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on...
Gators Land Commitment From Highly-Coveted DL Kelby Collins
Florida's defensive recruiting class has a new headliner, as lineman Kelby Collins' pledged to the Gators over Alabama and Georgia, among others.
VIP Practice Observations: ECU starts third week of camp
Thoughts as ECU comes back to practice after a physical scrimmage, the special teams return game, a few defensive players having strong preseason camps, and more.
Colt Langdon Recaps VT Visit, Enjoys "Gorgeous" Atmosphere
Virginia Tech recently offered 2025 forward Colt Langdon after a great summer session that saw him pick up scholarship offers from VT, Ole Miss, Illinois, George Mason, and others. The 6-7, 205-pound sophomore took to the road for visits earlier this month, and the Hokies got the opportunity to play...
WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence
On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
Brandon Streeter discusses Clemson offense in fall camp
Following Clemson's ninth fall camp practice on Monday, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On Dabo Swinney's post-scrimmage comments that the offensive line won the day in the trenches:. "Especially in the run game, our offensive line did a really, really good job...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
WATCH: Greg Schiano Post Practice
PISCATAWAY - Rutgers took to the field today for another training camp practice. After the on-field action, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the back and forth, while also naming some training camp standouts. here is a look at what Schiano had to say following Monday's session. Sign up now...
New Clemson commit Ronan Hanafin talks pledge to Tigers
"When I leave there I will be bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, and most importantly, a better man.”
College basketball: Top returners coming off injuries to watch in 2022-23 season
An unfortunate reality is that a handful of injuries influenced the course of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Baylor was extremely wounded (two key rotation players out), which opened the door for eighth-seeded North Carolina to spring a big upset on its way to a magical run to the national championship game. North Carolina also caught UCLA at a good time after Bruins star Jaime Jaquez Jr. re-injured his badly-sprained ankle. But the injury luck for the Tar Heels flipped at the wrong time when All-American big man Armando Bacot suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Final Four. Or how about Alabama losing starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly just three minutes into a 78-64 loss to Notre Dame in the first round?
Football Insider: Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts from the scrimmage
After watching the film from Miami’s first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday evening, head coach Mario Cristobal was pleased by the energy and effort from the session. Depth at the line of scrimmage positions is also an area that stood out to Cristobal. “We had multiple rotations at...
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
