247Sports

USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
SANFORD, FL
247Sports

Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season

Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
247Sports

Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Colt Langdon Recaps VT Visit, Enjoys "Gorgeous" Atmosphere

Virginia Tech recently offered 2025 forward Colt Langdon after a great summer session that saw him pick up scholarship offers from VT, Ole Miss, Illinois, George Mason, and others. The 6-7, 205-pound sophomore took to the road for visits earlier this month, and the Hokies got the opportunity to play...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Brandon Streeter discusses Clemson offense in fall camp

Following Clemson's ninth fall camp practice on Monday, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On Dabo Swinney's post-scrimmage comments that the offensive line won the day in the trenches:. "Especially in the run game, our offensive line did a really, really good job...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano Post Practice

PISCATAWAY - Rutgers took to the field today for another training camp practice. After the on-field action, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the back and forth, while also naming some training camp standouts. here is a look at what Schiano had to say following Monday's session. Sign up now...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

College basketball: Top returners coming off injuries to watch in 2022-23 season

An unfortunate reality is that a handful of injuries influenced the course of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Baylor was extremely wounded (two key rotation players out), which opened the door for eighth-seeded North Carolina to spring a big upset on its way to a magical run to the national championship game. North Carolina also caught UCLA at a good time after Bruins star Jaime Jaquez Jr. re-injured his badly-sprained ankle. But the injury luck for the Tar Heels flipped at the wrong time when All-American big man Armando Bacot suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Final Four. Or how about Alabama losing starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly just three minutes into a 78-64 loss to Notre Dame in the first round?
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

