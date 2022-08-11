In the streaming era of television, pop culture fans of all tastes are getting more television than ever. However, that also means there are more TV show cancellations than ever. While media and online chatter have run rampant with all the changes and cuts going down on HBO Max, Netflix's typical bloodbath of content curbing hasn't stopped. We've brought up multiple shows that Netflix gutted over the summer, often with little to no notice from the media. Among those cancellations was Standing Up, Q-Force and the utterly stunning The Midnight Gospel. Those latter two come as the streamer is canceling tons of animated projects, and we now have one more to add to that list: Adventure Beast.

