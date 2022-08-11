Read full article on original website
Netflix Renews 12-Time Emmy-Winning Series for Season 4
Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love, Death and Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed Friday by Netflix, who posted about it on Instagram. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 12)
Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. With the month now in full swing, four new titles from Netflix's August 2022 content list are headed your way this weekend, and they're all Netflix original films and series. Among the highlights are 13: The Musical, the streamer's adaptation of the 2007 musical of the same name, and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.
'Love, Death, and Robots' Season 4 Is Coming, and Fans Are Beyond Ready
Netflix renewed Love, Death, and Robots for Season 4, which is almost unheard of for the streamer in 2022. The sci-fi anthology show has been a big hit for Netflix, both with critics and audiences who have connected with the show's diverse stories and themes. The series has won 12 Primetime Emmys and has a chance to win Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for the third time next month. Fans of the series are excited about more episodes.
'The Ms. Pat Show' Cast Members Detail What to Expect From Season 2 of BET+ Series (Exclusive)
The Ms. Pat Show premiered last year on BET+ and was a huge success, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and recently earning an Emmy nomination for Best Directing in a Comedy Series. Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show is streaming on BET+ now, and the series is about to take things to the next level. PopCulture.com caught up with the cast of The Ms. Pat Show who revealed what to expect from the second season.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
‘When I’m Ready’ Wraps; Pic About First Love Before Apocalypse Stars Andrew Ortenberg, June Schreiner
EXCLUSIVE: Film Bridge International and 19th Hole Productions have shot and are ready to shop the end-of-the-world YA romance When I’m Ready, starring up and comers Andrew Ortenberg and June Schreiner along with Thalia Besson, Dermot Mulroney and Lauren Cohan. Written by Ortenberg and directed by Andrew Johnson, When I’m Ready tells the story of Rose and Michael, a young couple falling in love while on the run from their past as a devastating asteroid threatens to wipe out life on Earth. Seeking meaning and thrills in their last days alive, they embark on a cross-country road trip. Along the way...
Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Moving to LA Together
Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.
More Stars Are Hiring At-Home Bodyguards, Sparked by High-Profile Crimes in L.A.
Bodyguards have long been a Hollywood fixture, appearing alongside A-listers on red carpets, on nights out and occasionally onscreen (looking at you, Kevin Costner). But there’s more than meets the eye to these protection agents, who are being increasingly called upon in recent months as Los Angeles’ crime rate has ticked up. The LAPD reported in March that robberies involving firearms were up 57 percent from 2020 and homicides were up 29 percent for the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2020. As a result, says Kent Moyer, president and CEO of L.A.-based World Protection...
Netflix Quietly Canceled Another Show This Summer, Report Says
In the streaming era of television, pop culture fans of all tastes are getting more television than ever. However, that also means there are more TV show cancellations than ever. While media and online chatter have run rampant with all the changes and cuts going down on HBO Max, Netflix's typical bloodbath of content curbing hasn't stopped. We've brought up multiple shows that Netflix gutted over the summer, often with little to no notice from the media. Among those cancellations was Standing Up, Q-Force and the utterly stunning The Midnight Gospel. Those latter two come as the streamer is canceling tons of animated projects, and we now have one more to add to that list: Adventure Beast.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Announced, Release Date Revealed
The Kung Fu Panda franchise is going back to the big screen. On Friday, Dreamworks announced that Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently in production, and it will premiere in theaters in 2024. It will include Jack Black returning as the voice of Po Ping. Kung Fu Panda debuted in...
Anne Heche Was Reportedly Mentioned for 'The Masked Singer' Before Deadly Crash
Anne Heche's fiery car crash and her tragic end left many people shocked and seeking answers. While the actress was on the road to facing charges due to her crash that burned a home to the ground and led to her passing, there was a lot on the plate for Heche elsewhere.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's New HGTV Show: What to Know
Tarek and Heather El Moussa are getting their own show for HGTV. Deadline reported that the couple, who wed in October 2021, will star in The Flipping El Moussas (a working title). The news comes following the end of Tarek's other HGTV show, Flip or Flop, in which he starred with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death
Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her former partner James Tupper, and the father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took to Instagram to post a photo of Heche, captioned with the words "love you forever" followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA.
Darryl Hunt of Punk Band The Pogues Dead at 72
Darryl Hunt, the longtime bass player for Anglo-Irish punk band the Pogues, has died. The band announced on social media on Tuesday that Hunt passed away on Monday, Aug. 8 in London, sharing they "are saddened beyond words." The message went on to quote lyrics from their song "Love You Till the End," which Hunt wrote: "I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end." Hunt's cause of death was not provided. He was 72.
'A League of Their Own' Star Saidah Ekulona on Why Playing Toni Was 'Hard' (Exclusive)
A League of Their Own premiered on Prime Video on Friday, and the show is nothing like the 1992 film of the same name. The series features new storylines and new characters, including Toni Champman, the mother of baseball hopeful Max Chapman (Chanté Adams). In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Saidah Ekulona, who plays Toni in A League of Their Own, talked about playing a hard-nosed mother in the series.
'Raising Kanan': Omar Epps and Shanley Caswell on Det. Howard and Burkes Fates in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Raising Kanan is back for a second season, and has already been green-lit for a third season ahead of its Aug. 14 release on STARZ. The third series in the Power Universe family centers on the original story of the fan-favorite character, Kanan Stark, and follows his coming of age in South Jamaica, Queens. Set in the 1980s and raised by a single mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's emerging criminal empire using her son at the helm, Kanan charts out a path through some of the city's most volatile streets while, at the same time, navigating his way through adolescence, which has its own dangers and pitfalls.
Teddy Ray: Celebs and Fans Mourn Comedian's Death
The close-knit comedy world and fans are stunned by the seemingly stunning death of Teddy Ray. News first began surfacing on social media about his passing before media outlets confirmed it on Aug. 12. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. The online personality...
