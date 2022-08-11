ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Carly Pearce Says She Would Love to Collaborate With Shania Twain: ‘Let’s Go!’

By Jessica Nicholson
 3 days ago

Reigning ACM female artist of the year Carly Pearce will again host the ACM Honors at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, and recently discussed the event with Billboard ‘s Tetris Kelly.

One of the topics of the chat was Shania Twain, who will be honored with the ACM Poet’s Award. Asked whether a collaboration between Pearce and Twain could be in the works, Pearce responded that she is more than ready for a potential collab. “I would die, I would die. I would love it!” she says. “Shania, let’s go!”

Pearce also talked her history working with country music legend Dolly Parton, who surprised Pearce with an invitation in June of last year to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to landing a record deal and earning her breakthrough hit with “Every Little Thing,” Pearce had worked at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

“She calls me her little Dollywood girl, and I just die every time she says it to me,” Pearce tells Kelly. “She’s just, to me, the epitome of class and a true businesswoman, a true artist. She’s a true fairy godmother.”

During the interview, Pearce also discussed her approach to songwriting following the success of her album 29: Written in Stone , which was nominated earlier this year for an ACM Award for album of the year.

29 was such a pivotal record and such a pivotal moment for me and my career, but also as a person, so I’m taking some time just to really make sure that this next transition of where I’m at is reflective of actually what’s going in my life,” Pearce says. “So I’m getting some stuff that I’m really excited about.”

As TikTok becomes an increasingly critical component of many artists’ marketing plans, while some musicians have embraced it, while others aren’t so sure of it. Pearce commented on her own approach to utilizing social media.

“I try to approach everything in my career authentically, so I feel like if somebody doesn’t want to do that, don’t do it. But if you can find  your own version of it, I certainly steer away from certain TikTok or things that other people are doing just ’cause that doesn’t feel real to me. But slapping my band in the face with a tortilla feels real to me, so I’ll do that,” she said with a laugh.

When asked whether she thinks about where her music lands each week on the Billboard charts, Pearce responded, “Oh, yeah. And if they say they don’t, they lyin’. We all want to win. We wouldn’t be in this business if we weren’t.”

Watch the full interview above.

