New Hampshire child Harmony Montgomery's disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide

12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’
A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
Suspect Charged with Murder in Disappearance of U. Mississippi Student, Who Is Still Missing
A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. is accused of killing 20-year-old Jay Lee, who was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers.
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"
Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
A 12-year-old kidnapped girl was able to chew through her restraints and eventually lead Alabama authorities to the mobile home of her abductor, where investigators found two decomposing bodies, police said. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn, about 25 miles from where the child was found wandering down...
Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide
An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead
A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
American woman killed on Fiji honeymoon had 'horrific' injuries that were no accident: lawyer
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Tennessee pharmacist murdered in Fiji on her honeymoon had "horrific injuries" that could not have resulted from an accident, as her husband and suspected killer claimed through his defense lawyer, according to the attorney for her family. Fiji police discovered Christe Chen, a Memphis 39-year-old, beaten to...
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park
Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
Indiana man pleads guilty to manslaughter for beating toddler so badly his heart 'ripped in half'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to lesser charges this week in connection with an infant's beating death that caused his heart to rip in half. WANE-TV reports Shaquille Rowe entered the plea for voluntary manslaughter, and in return, prosecutors will drop charges of murder, aggravated battery, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe will likely serve 20 years in prison plus five years of probation, but his official sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12. A judge must also approve of the deal.
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
T-shirt and diaper lead man to find missing 5-year-old in MA stream. ‘Guardian angel’
Jake Manna was installing solar panels at a customer’s home in Massachusetts when he heard chatter from the street. People in the Buttermilk Bay neighborhood were searching for a 5-year-old girl who has autism, according to a news release from the Plymouth Police Department. The girl had been missing...
Mom comes home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and car missing, Maine cops say
A mother arrived home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and her Chevy Impala missing from the driveway in Maine, state police say. The woman called 911 after finding the girl’s body around 6 p.m. on July 18 and her car taken “without her permission” at her Mount Vernon home, authorities said in a July 20 news release.
