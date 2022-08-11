ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli families of 1972 Munich Olympics victims to boycott ceremony-Bild

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters)

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics plan to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in a row with German authorities over compensation, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

Widows of the victims wrote to the premier of the state of Bavaria, saying: "50 years of insults, lies, humiliation and rejection by the German government and especially the Bavarian authorities are more than enough", Bild said, citing the letter.

An official ceremony is planned for Sept. 5 in Munich. A spokesperson for Germany's interior ministry said it would like the families to take part.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact any of the widows of the victims. Nobody at the Bavarian government was available to comment.

On Sept. 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes’ village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group.

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.

A spokesperson for Germany's interior ministry said the government had intensified its work on remembering the victims and the deep human and political dimension of the attack as the 50th anniversary approached.

Since the end of the Holocaust and World War Two, Berlin has felt a special responsibility towards Israel.

The families are also in talks with the government about compensation.

"The government, state of Bavaria and city of Munich have decided to offer families more than the payments (that have) already been made," said the spokesperson, adding it regretted that no agreement had yet been reached.

"(The government) stresses its willingness to continue the talks," said the spokesperson.

Ilana Romano, wife of weightlifter Joseph Romano who was one of the victims, asked last month about the compensation offer, told Israeli radio station 103fm: "It's humiliating. It won't help them. We will boycott the ceremony. Maybe they will learn the hard way."

Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem Reporting by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
Reuters

Reuters

