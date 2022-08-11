Kirk Cousins: Relationship with Mike Zimmer was overblown

When teams fall short of expectations, fans always want to point blame at someone. For the Minnesota Vikings, the blame has been aimed at Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins in recent time. This is understandable, as coaches and quarterbacks usually take the brunt of the blow in dark times.

With the organization deciding to move on from coach Zim, keeping their starting quarterback by extending Cousins, it appears the die has been cast.

Now the franchise is moving full steam ahead with an offensive-minded head coach who seems nothing like the old coach. It’s led to widespread speculation that maybe coach Zim and Cousins just didn’t see eye-to-eye. Even dating back to the first offseason after the Vikings missed the postseason, rumors emerged that Zimmer was never on board with adding the $84 million man at QB in the first place.

Four years later, Cousins still stands, and Zimmer is working with the media .

Recently we heard former Vikings linebacker and current member of the team’s broadcast crew, Ben Leber shed his opinion on the relationship between Zimmer and Cousins.

“I mean, It’s not like I’m not breaking news here that Mike Zimmer did not like Kirk Cousins. And I think that showed in the way that Kirk behaved and the way that he carried himself. The team was never given to him, or he was never allowed to earn the trust of the team, because the head coach I think just didn’t like him.” Ben Leber on Mike Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins

Now, this is one man’s interpretation of a relationship he wasn’t a part of. But since he is at least around the players and has more access than many NFL insiders, it hit home more than other hot takes.

Related: Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022

Kirk Cousins gives praise to Mike Zimmer

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Cousins recently sat down with another local member of the media, Dan Barreiro of KFAN, after a Vikings training camp practice on August 10. Being the vet that he is, Barreiro asked Cousins about the fascinating Leber interview while reading back that quote above to the QB, looking for his thoughts on the matter.

“I was fortunate to go to two Pro Bowls under coach Zimmer. We won a playoff game, a very difficult playoff game nobody gave us a chance to win. I’ve gotten better every year I’ve been here. I look back on my years with coach Zimmer and I say he was very good to me. I wish we’d won more games. The head coach and quarterback tend to take the brunt of that and they always will. I think it’s been a bit misreported. He was an asset to my career, very much so, and I think that’s been lost somehow in the offseason.” Kirk Cousins pushes back on notion he didn’t get along with Mike Zimmer

Cousins went on to say it’s been “very overblown” and that he didn’t feel uncomfortable with Zimmer as his head coach.

Barreiro asked if the media makes too much out of the relationship between a starting QB and a head coach or offensive voice. Here’s Cousins’ response.

“I think it’s very important. I’ve been fortunate here in my time with Minnesota to be with some really good ones. My only challenge is that they’ve changed. Kevin (Stefanski) left to go be the coach, Gary (Kubiak) retired, and Klint (Kubiak) I thought was really strong last year. Hopefully Kevin (O’Connell) and I can work together for a really long time.” Kirk Cousins on the bond between a QB and play-caller

Related: Overpaid or underrated: 2022 outlook for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins wants to win, at all costs

As far as whether Cousins would ever try ayahuasca? Well, Cousins said he wouldn’t rule it out. Specifically, Barreiro asked if the QB would give it a shot, being that Aaron Rodgers recently gave the mind-altering drug the credit for his MVP season.

“I haven’t. Hey I’m trying to win an MVP and a Super Bowl and he’s got a few. So I’ll drink just about anything if it means I could guarantee that.” Kirk COusins on if he’s tried ayahuasca

I have to admit, this is far from the answer I expected from Cousins. I don’t think I’m alone in that sentiment, but clearly, this guy wants to do whatever it takes to win.

Related: Love the Vikings? Get involved in the discussion on the Purple Pain forums

More must-reads: