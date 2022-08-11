Kirk Cousins: Relationship with Mike Zimmer was overblown
When teams fall short of expectations, fans always want to point blame at someone. For the Minnesota Vikings, the blame has been aimed at Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins in recent time. This is understandable, as coaches and quarterbacks usually take the brunt of the blow in dark times.
With the organization deciding to move on from coach Zim, keeping their starting quarterback by extending Cousins, it appears the die has been cast.
Now the franchise is moving full steam ahead with an offensive-minded head coach who seems nothing like the old coach. It’s led to widespread speculation that maybe coach Zim and Cousins just didn’t see eye-to-eye. Even dating back to the first offseason after the Vikings missed the postseason, rumors emerged that Zimmer was never on board with adding the $84 million man at QB in the first place.
Four years later, Cousins still stands, and Zimmer is working with the media .
Recently we heard former Vikings linebacker and current member of the team’s broadcast crew, Ben Leber shed his opinion on the relationship between Zimmer and Cousins.
Now, this is one man’s interpretation of a relationship he wasn’t a part of. But since he is at least around the players and has more access than many NFL insiders, it hit home more than other hot takes.
Kirk Cousins gives praise to Mike Zimmer
Well, Cousins recently sat down with another local member of the media, Dan Barreiro of KFAN, after a Vikings training camp practice on August 10. Being the vet that he is, Barreiro asked Cousins about the fascinating Leber interview while reading back that quote above to the QB, looking for his thoughts on the matter.
Cousins went on to say it’s been “very overblown” and that he didn’t feel uncomfortable with Zimmer as his head coach.
Barreiro asked if the media makes too much out of the relationship between a starting QB and a head coach or offensive voice. Here’s Cousins’ response.
Kirk Cousins wants to win, at all costs
As far as whether Cousins would ever try ayahuasca? Well, Cousins said he wouldn’t rule it out. Specifically, Barreiro asked if the QB would give it a shot, being that Aaron Rodgers recently gave the mind-altering drug the credit for his MVP season.
I have to admit, this is far from the answer I expected from Cousins. I don’t think I’m alone in that sentiment, but clearly, this guy wants to do whatever it takes to win.
