Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns open to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson suspended for more than 6 games

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns could reportedly make a move to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s suspension extends beyond six games.

In acquiring the former Houston Texans QB during the offseason, the Browns put themselves in a very difficult situation. The three-time Pro Bowler was facing sexual misconduct allegations from 30 women and the team did not do the due diligence needed to find out how serious the claims were. A suspension was always expected, but it’s very possible the six-game ban a judge levied on Watson last week may not stick.

The big story throughout the sport following the news of Watson’s suspension was that the NFL planned to appeal the ruling and were after what they originally hoped for during the July hearings — a year-long ban for the 26-year-old. Or at the very least a suspension that lasts past the Browns’ emotionally charged Week 12 matchup against the Texans.

With a distinct possibility that the Browns could be without their big-ticket and embattled acquisition for more than six games, the organization is reportedly now open to making a second big QB move for the 2022 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo on the Cleveland Browns in 2022?

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Cleveland.com Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot broke the news that the team could be open to the acquisition of the best QB left on the open market.

“The Browns will consider acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal, league sources tell cleveland.com.”

The 49ers are also in a very weird situation when it comes to their QB position. Despite reaching the NFC championship game in 2021, the organization has decided to install 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance into the starter’s role. However, Garoppolo has remained on the market for months. First, because teams were unsure of his recovery from shoulder surgery, and now because of the $24.2 million cost of his salary this season would be difficult for most organizations to take on.

This show’s how desperate the Browns are to contend for a playoff spot in 2022, and their confidence level in backup QB Jacoby Brissett as a starter for nearly half of the season, that they would actually ponder this. Unfortunately for the Browns, retaining last season’s starter, Baker Mayfield , was never an option after they burnt that bridge down when they acquired Watson.

A decision on the NFL’s appeal of the Watson suspension should be made in the next few weeks.

