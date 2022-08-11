Read full article on original website
just me 66
3d ago
something don't sound right never heard of anything like it I wonder if they did it them selves and did not want to take the blame for ileagle fireworks
WCAX
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in memory, Burlington’s downtown was blanketed by state troopers Saturday night. The troopers were called in to back up and assist the short-staffed Burlington Police. The troopers are part of the state police “Critical Action Team.” They worked on foot patrol,...
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
WCAX
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman faces multiple charges after a bizarre incident at a quick stop in Bradford. Kelsey Farias, 21, of Corinth, is being held without bail and is due in court on Monday. Vermont State Police say over the weekend, Farias assaulted her partner multiple times...
New Details Emerge in Manhattan Drive Police Shooting
The man shot and wounded by Burlington police on Saturday was a 20-year-old resident who was armed with a knife and had talked about ending his own life, according to Vermont State Police. In a statement on Sunday morning, state police — the agency investigating the shooting — also said...
mynbc5.com
Burlingtonians should expect heavy police presence downtown Saturday night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — People out in Burlington on Saturday night will notice a heavier police presence downtown. Vermont State Police, or VSP, is assisting Burlington police by patrolling the downtown area. VSP said acting Burlington police Chief Jon Murad made a written request to the agency, asking for assistance,...
Authorities ID Burlington officer, man shot Saturday
Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, has been placed on administrative leave while state police investigate the shooting.
Burlington police officer shoots man in leg
Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
WMUR.com
Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police, or VSP, are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Burlington. VSP said a member of the Burlington Police Department shot someone around 3 p.m. on Manhattan Drive. A portion of the road was closed as police investigated Saturday. The victim was taken to UVM...
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.
VTDigger
Police investigating gunshot injury, crash at Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza
The Burlington Police Department is investigating what it said appears to be a gunfire incident outside a shopping mall on Thursday night. In response to calls for help around 9:30 p.m., Burlington police found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole at the exit of the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release.
WMUR.com
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
WCAX
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday night. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about gunfire and a crash outside the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. When they arrived, they found a car had hit a utility pole at the exit of the plaza. They say the 18-year-old driver had apparent gunshot wounds to his torso and was sent to the hospital. His name and condition were not available.
WCAX
Police seek suspects in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are seeking two individuals in connection with the shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month. It happened the night of Friday, July 22 just before midnight. Police say a man in his 40s was struck by a bullet in the vicinity of 177 Church Street near Big Daddy’s Pizza. The victim was brought to the hospital by a friend where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening wound.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman
WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate reports of gunshots in Windsor County
Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of gunshots fired in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 12:52 a.m. on Thursday about shots fired from a vehicle near Valley and Pleasant streets. Residents described the vehicles involved as a...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
