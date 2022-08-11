BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday night. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about gunfire and a crash outside the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. When they arrived, they found a car had hit a utility pole at the exit of the plaza. They say the 18-year-old driver had apparent gunshot wounds to his torso and was sent to the hospital. His name and condition were not available.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO