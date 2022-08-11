Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
cbs19news
UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
techlunchpail.com
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
Guardians Farm Report: Sanquintin Homers From Both Sides Of The Plate In Lynchburg Extra Inning Win
All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday.
WSLS
Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
chathamstartribune.com
A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award
Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WSLS
Showers and storms return to the forecast late Sunday into Sunday night
ROANOKE, Va. – It was certainly a nice start to the weekend with sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures!. It appears we keep the temperatures at similar levels this afternoon. Our highs in the 70s and 80s will be four to six degrees below-average. The humidity will also stay...
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
God’s Pit Crew of Danville sends 60 volunteers to provide aid in Kentucky
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Volunteers from a Danville-based nonprofit, God’s Pit Crew, are heading to eastern Kentucky to provide assistance to survivors of the recent catastrophic floods that left dozens of people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Representatives from God’s Pit Crew say they are sending 60 volunteers on Sunday, Aug. 14 […]
Danville holds groundbreaking ceremony for Caesars casino
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, the River City hosted a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of the Caesars Virginia casino. During the ceremony, various officials shared their excitement and enthusiasm for the now $650 million project in Danville. The casino groundbreaking comes after Caesars Entertainment announced its partnership with the Eastern […]
WSLS
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
“It gets two feet high in an instant”: Danville neighborhood faces frequent flash floods
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Danville, when it rains, it pours… at least for folks living on the corner of Strafford Place and Westhampton Avenue. Since Hurricane Michael in 2018, residents say they’ve been dealing with flash flooding every time there’s heavy rain. Danville resident Joshua Willis has lived at the intersection of Strafford […]
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
