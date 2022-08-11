ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchendon, MA

Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor

Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Proposed expansion of Court Square Urban Renewal Plan will include 192 acres in Springfield’s downtown

SPRINGFIELD — City councilors will take up later this month a proposal to expand the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan to include a total of 192 acres. New neighborhoods added could include the “blast zone” site of the 2012 gas explosion on Worthington Street and an area that includes the troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time

HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
HARDWICK, MA
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
MassLive.com

Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)

On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.
WESTFIELD, MA
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
WESTFORD, MA
MassLive.com

W.F. Young Co. in East Longmeadow celebrates 130 years with new branding, revamped website

W.F. Young Inc. is celebrating 130 years in business, unveiling a revamped website featuring new branding that showcases its legacy and heritage in caring for animals. The rebranded logo, which depicts hands supporting a dog and horse, demonstrates “the spirit of care we provide animals,” Jaime D. McKinley, company president, said in a recent interview.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
NORTH READING, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance

TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
TILTON, NH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

