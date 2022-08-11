Read full article on original website
House of the Week: Glass wall showcases surrounding woods and pond outside Lincoln home
The beauty of nature is showcased in this Massachusetts home. Located at 34 Laurel Drive in Lincoln, the 4-bed, 3-bath house has a stunning glass wall that displays the surrounding woods and pond. The 2,361 square foot house is “perched above Valley Pond with current seasonal water views,” the listing states.
Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor
Did you buy a $25 bike yesterday? Retired firefighter’s bike ‘sold’ by mistake during stop at neighborhood yard sale
MANCHESTER, NH – Rick Blanchette was enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Saturday. He was on his way from his home in the North End to SNHU to watch some soccer when a neighborhood yard sale caught his eye. Being neighborly, he stopped to chat and even found a...
Charles Street turns into a lake and Public Garden Lagoon overflows its banks after water main pops at Charles and Boylston
Chris in 02134 shows us the new Lake Charles this morning. Earlier, he watched water bursting up at Charles and Beacon streets and flowing into the Public Garden Lagoon, which broke free from its artificial bounds and flooded the surrounding land:. This morning, ducks got the chance to paddle instead...
Proposed expansion of Court Square Urban Renewal Plan will include 192 acres in Springfield’s downtown
SPRINGFIELD — City councilors will take up later this month a proposal to expand the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan to include a total of 192 acres. New neighborhoods added could include the “blast zone” site of the 2012 gas explosion on Worthington Street and an area that includes the troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St.
Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time
HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)
On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
Springfield searches for developer for North End parcel in Memorial Square
SPRINGFIELD — The city will advertise this week, seeking developers willing to buy and reuse a vacant lot at Main and Waverly streets in the Memorial Square neighborhood of the North End. The property — measuring 14,174 square feet or about a third of an acre — was once...
W.F. Young Co. in East Longmeadow celebrates 130 years with new branding, revamped website
W.F. Young Inc. is celebrating 130 years in business, unveiling a revamped website featuring new branding that showcases its legacy and heritage in caring for animals. The rebranded logo, which depicts hands supporting a dog and horse, demonstrates “the spirit of care we provide animals,” Jaime D. McKinley, company president, said in a recent interview.
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Boston police patrol boat rescues, escorts groom stranded on disabled ferry en route to wedding on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor
Boston police made a different kind of rescue this weekend when they rushed to the aid of a groom who was stranded on a disabled ferry en route to his wedding ceremony on a Boston Harbor island where his bride-to-be was already waiting. The police patrol boat was called in...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Binienda Beach in Worcester closed for third day in a row due to staffing shortages
Lifeguard shortages are causing even more beach closures in Worcester. The city announced Monday that John J. Binienda Memorial Beach, formerly known as Coes Pond Beach, would be closed for the day due to staffing limitations. It’s the third day in a row the city announced the beach’s closure.
Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance
TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
