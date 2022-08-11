ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.
UNIONTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
City
Midland, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Fbi#Carry On#Tsa#Atf
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

"RADical Days" begin September 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot and killed after bar fight in Uniontown

Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a VFW in Uniontown. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 officers were called to the VFW on East Main Street at 12:30 Sunday morning for a reported fight, followed by a shooting.
UNIONTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner called to Hempfield fire scene

The Westmoreland County coroner was called to a fire scene in Hempfield on Monday morning, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported at a mobile home on Ferens Lane at 4:30 a.m. off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. State police were investigating. No information had been released by the coroner’s office.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy