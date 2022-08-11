Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting
An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
Allegheny County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Courthouse was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat Monday, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs told Channel 11. Downs said an anonymous call came in Monday morning that there was a bomb inside the courthouse. About 250...
Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Another weekend, another deadly shooting in the city of Pittsburgh. This time, in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. A swarm of police responded to the Homewood north apartment complex on Everton Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller said a person had been shot. Pittsburgh public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a bread bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Officers received a 911 call about the door smashed in at Pane è Pronto around 2:15 a.m. Monday. One of our photographers at the scene could also...
Michigan Woman Gets 6 Months in Prison for Debit Card Scheme
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced on August 9, 2022, in federal court to a charge of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Brittany White, age 28, of Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of six months followed by...
Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 11 Pittsburgh police officers have been banned from field duty for failing to pass firearms recertification. According to an internal police department memo obtained by Target 11, the department began the recertification process on August 1. It’s scheduled to run through...
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
"RADical Days" begin September 9
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
Pittsburgh police take action after officers pulled off streets for failing firearms recertification
PITTSBURGH — One day after Target 11 broke the story that nearly a dozen police officers had been pulled off the streets after failing firearms recertification, the Police Department is taking action. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle has confirmed that the department will now be offering voluntary firearms training...
wtae.com
Man shot and killed after bar fight in Uniontown
Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a VFW in Uniontown. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 officers were called to the VFW on East Main Street at 12:30 Sunday morning for a reported fight, followed by a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, killed during argument outside of Uniontown VFW
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One person is dead after being shot outside of a bar in Fayette County early Sunday. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown City Police Department told Channel 11 officers were called to the VFW in the 300 block of East Main Street in Uniontown around 12:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner called to Hempfield fire scene
The Westmoreland County coroner was called to a fire scene in Hempfield on Monday morning, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported at a mobile home on Ferens Lane at 4:30 a.m. off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. State police were investigating. No information had been released by the coroner’s office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
Allegheny County Police Arrest Firebug Responsible for Multiple Trash and Dumpster Fires
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA – Police have identified and charged a man responsible for setting some...
Man crashes into building after leading state police in a chase in Fayette County, authorities say
SMITHFIELD, Pa. — Police said a man is facing charges after he led state troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a building. State police said troopers began a pursuit after a vehicle sped past them at 90 mph in Smithfield. Officers tried to pull the speeding vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.
CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down a bank robbery suspect who tried to rob the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue 45 minutes before it closed for the day Wednesday. He told the teller he was armed and demanded money,...
Comments / 0