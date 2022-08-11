Read full article on original website
Florida Trio’s Home Depot Heist Ended Behind Bars
A Florida trio landed behind bars after a Hoem Depot heist headed south. Thursday night, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a theft at a Fort Myers Home Depot located at 14655 South Tamiami Trail. Two Hispanic males were seen walking
Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Florida man beat puppy named 'Buzz Lightyear' to death, sheriff's office says
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he beat his puppy to death in what the sheriff's office is calling one of the worst cases of animal abuse it has seen. Robert Garon, 23, of Naples, is facing a charge of cruelty to animals...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
Florida teens dead after leading deputies on high-speed chase, crashing into canal
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP release said that the two teens, a 19-year-old man from Clewiston and a 17-year-old...
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended after he was caught on video grabbing a fellow female officer by the throat has lost his pay. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January. Sunrise Police now say that his status has been changed to suspended without pay.
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed. The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up. “Thank God...
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
Sheriff Searching For Florida Man Last Seen Leaving Marina On His Boat
A 49-year-old Florida man is missing after leaving a marina on his boat and investigators need your help in locating the man According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat – a 33-foot Sea Ray with “Vitamin Sea”
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near busy Davie intersection
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Broward County. It happened Saturday night at the busy intersection of Griffin Road and State Road 7 in Davie. Police said the driver did remain at the scene. Viewer dash camera video sent to...
‘I think they’re lying’: Oakland Park HOA president bonds out, denies stealing over $44K from residents
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The president of a homeowners association in Oakland Park accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from residents bonded out of jail and denied allegations of grand theft against him. 7News cameras captured 76-year-old Harry Murphy, as he was wheeled out of the Broward...
Boca Raton Woman, 80, Ingests Wine, Marijuana Gummies, Hits Tree Says PBSO
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — She is 80 years old, has blonde hair, and drives a white Kia Forte. Now, Barbara Schwartz also has a court date, after she allegedly drank wine, consumed Marijuana Gummies, and slammed into a tree in the area of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Lightning strike may have caused fire that consumed several North Lauderdale townhomes
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A possible lightning strike sparked a fire at several North Lauderdale townhomes. It happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 62nd Street. Two units were totally destroyed, and two others were badly damaged, according to firefighters. Authorities believe it was...
