ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Scientists use tiny trackers, plane to follow moths on move

By MADDIE BURAKOFF
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gIMV_0hDiLbfn00
Moth Migration In this undated image provided by the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, after tagging, moths are released in Konstanz, Germany, and followed in a light aircraft for up to 80 kilometers into the Alps. Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. (Christian Ziegler/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior via AP) (Christian Ziegler)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Trillions of insects migrate across the globe each year, yet little is known about their journeys. So to look for clues, scientists in Germany took to the skies, placing tiny trackers on the backs of giant moths and following them by plane.

To the researchers' surprise, the moths seemed to have a strong sense of where they were going. Even when the winds changed, the insects stayed on a straight course, the scientists reported in a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

Their flight paths suggest these death’s-head hawk moths have some complex navigation skills, the authors said, challenging earlier ideas that insects are just wanderers.

“For many, many years, it was thought that insect migration was mostly just dictated by winds, and they were blowing around,” said lead author Myles Menz, now a zoologist at James Cook University in Australia.

It’s been tough for scientists to get a close look at how insects travel, in part because of their small size, Menz said. The kinds of radio tags used to follow birds can be too heavy for smaller fliers.

But transmitters have gotten tinier. And it helps that the death's-head hawk moth is huge compared to other insects, with a wingspan up to 5 inches (127 millimeters).

The iconic species — dark colored with yellow underwings and skull-like markings — was able to fly well with the tiny tracker glued to its back, said Martin Wikelski, a study co-author and migration researcher at Germany's Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior.

The moths are thought to migrate thousands of miles between Europe and Africa in the autumn, flying by night.

For the study, researchers released tagged moths in Germany in the hopes they’d start flying on their migration path toward the Alps.

Wikelski, the study's pilot, took off in his plane, circling the area and waiting for any moths on the move. If he did pick up a signal from a tiny traveler, he would follow its radio blips for hours at a time.

“The little moth is guiding you,” he said.

The researchers followed the flight paths of 14 moths, with their longest track around 56 miles (90 kilometers).

Not only did the moths fly in straight lines, but they also seemed to work around wind conditions, Menz said, flying low to the ground when the winds were against them, or rising up to catch a helpful tail wind.

Though the number of moths tracked was fairly small, getting any close-up look at insect migration is significant, said Ryan Norris, an insect and bird migration researcher at the University of Guelph in Canada, who was not involved in the study.

“I was surprised at how far they could track them,” Norris said. “And it certainly is surprising that individual moths stay on this straight trajectory."

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists

man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Insect Migration#Birds#James Cook University
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
LiveScience

Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive

Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Space.com

Flying saucer-shaped cloud floats above Hawaiian telescopes (photo)

No, aliens did not just visit a few telescopes probing for celestial phenomena. The Gemini Observatory on the Big Island of Hawai'i recently experienced a "close encounter" from a cloud that some folks associate with unidentified flying objects (UFOs), but the real explanation is far less alien. (It's never about aliens, actually.)
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Scientists have unearthed what could be the world’s oldest ice core

Antarctic sample dated at 3–5 million years old extracted as international ice-drilling teams race to extend Earth’s climate record. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ice in places such as Antarctica acts like a time capsule: its ancient, trapped air bubbles provide snapshots of...
EARTH SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

The rise of ‘Dr. Google’: The risks of self-diagnosis and searching symptoms online

Virtual health care was adopted more widely during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people accessing health-care providers remotely. However, easy and convenient access to technology means some people may choose to bypass health care and consult Dr. Google directly, with online self-diagnosis. Here is a common scenario: picture someone sitting at home, when suddenly their head starts pounding, their eyes start to itch and their heart rate rises. They reach for their phone or laptop to quickly Google what can possibly be wrong. It’s possible that the search results could offer accurate answers about the cause of the person’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

Earth Just Mysteriously Spun Faster, Causing Shortest Day Ever Recorded

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth logged its shortest day in decades on June 29 when it completed one spin at just 1.59 milliseconds short of 24 hours, which is the fastest time recorded since atomic clocks began tracking our planet’s rotation in the 1960s, according to the website timeanddate.com.
ASTRONOMY
lonelyplanet.com

NASA releases 48-year time-lapse of Earth’s changing glaciers

New time-lapse videos and images of Earth’s glaciers recorded from space have been released by NASA, providing key data on how dramatically the ice sheets and frozen regions on the planet are changing. Starting with images from the 1972 Landsat mission through to 2019, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’...
ALASKA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids

University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy