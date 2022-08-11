ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 11

stator7
3d ago

Falsifying a legal document is a felony. Gender is a biological fact not a feeling

Reply(1)
34
Robby Mckelvey
3d ago

The legislatures should have to pay the legal bill out of their own pockets.Why do they get off Scott free..

Reply
6
Floof
3d ago

There's only 2 sexes or genders and you can't switch them.

Reply(1)
15
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
kmvt

Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimistic this year, even though parts of the Gem State are still struggling with drought conditions. The USDA is estimating that this year’s barley crop could be one for the record books for producers. Rupert Farmer Mike Wilkins said...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Legislature motions to intervene in DOJ abortion lawsuit

BOISE (Idaho Captial Sun) — The Idaho Legislature filed a response brief in Idaho’s District Court on Tuesday stating it should be a named party in the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice because the Idaho Attorney General’s office will not offer a “full, zealous, thorough-going defense” of the state’s abortion trigger law.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Idaho Public Television#Transgender People#Racism#Ktvb#The Board Of Examiners#The Entire Board
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter

I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy