zip06.com
East Haven Girls’ Soccer Preparing Hard for 2022 Season
With his team currently in its summer conditioning program, East Haven girls’ soccer Head Coach Jake Hackett said that this year’s squad looks prepared for the upcoming season. The Yellowjackets enter the year featuring numerous returning players who are determined to prove just how strong the Easties’ program can be.
zip06.com
Bob DeMayo Retires as Head Coach of North Haven Baseball
When you think of baseball in North Haven, you think of Bob DeMayo. It’s hard not to considering that he served as the head coach of North Haven High School baseball team for the past 64 years. DeMayo recently retired from his role as head coach, but not before helping the program, hundreds of athletes, and the town of North Haven reach new heights in the sport of baseball.
zip06.com
Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location
On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
zip06.com
Gentile Loved Coaching with His All-Stars Club This Summer
The influence of every member of a team’s coaching staff is critical when it comes to that club’s success. This summer, Joe Gentile fulfilled that role by making significant contributions to the East Haddam-Guilford (EH-G) 12-U All-Stars softball team as an assistant coach. Joe, a Guilford resident, soaked up every moment of the team’s run to winning the District 9 and Section 3 titles, while coaching his daughter Ava along the way.
zip06.com
Branford Primary Voting Results
Branford’s registered Democrats and Republicans who came out to vote in the Aug. 9, 2022 primaries voted in lock step with the overall results statewide to determine candidates for their parties in the November 8 statewide election, according to primary results returned from the town to the Secretary of State. Results were accumulated in Branford at polls in the town’s seven voting districts.
zip06.com
Billiards Bar Liquor Permit Suspended
The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has suspended the liquor permit for BullsEye Billiards & Bar following a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 6. DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull signed a summary suspension of the permit on Aug. 9. With the suspension, the bar must remain closed until further notice. It voluntarily closed its doors immediately following the shooting.
zip06.com
Before Summer Melts Away: Community Ice Cream Social Aug. 27
On August 27, come out to Branford’s Foote Park for a free, fun-filled Community Ice Cream Social, before summer melts away. The two-hour social is set for 1 – 3 p.m. Sat. Aug. 27 at Foote Park on Melrose Avenue. Hosted by Community Dining Room (CDR), all costs will be covered by the day’s sponsoring organizations, said Courtney Rosenberg, CDR Fundraising Coordinator. Branford Community Foundation (with funding generously provided by GSB), and Total Mortgage are the event’s sponsors.
zip06.com
Play Intensifies as Playoffs Draw Closer in Deep River Horseshoe League
The competitors in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) are starting to think about the playoffs with the regular season drawing to a close over the next couple of weeks. Of the 18 teams in the league, 8 of them will qualify for the playoffs that take place at the end of August. When Week 15 play was held on Aug. 4, the matchups were filled with excitement, intensity, and a whole lot of enjoyment as teams tried to improve their place the playoff chase.
zip06.com
$600K Received for Public Safety Facility Study
A new public safety facility is one step closer to reality after the State Bonding Commission voted to approve $600,000 for evaluation of suitable locations. According to a press release issued by Mayor Joseph Carfora, said that a new public safety facility would upgrade infrastructure for the town’s first responders.
zip06.com
Police Investigating Shots Fired on Coe Avenue
East Haven Police are asking anyone who may have heard or witnessed gun fire on Coe Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 to contact police detectives. Officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street at 10:13 a.m. on Aug. 9 after receiving a report of gun shots. Upon arrival to the scene, officers used video surveillance and learned that a dark colored SUV was traveling southbound on Coe Avenue when the driver spotted a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound lane. The SUV turned around and proceeded to travel northbound towards the pedestrian. Once the SUV reached the pedestrian, the driver fired a single shot out of the car in the direction of the pedestrian. The pedestrian fled south on Coe Avenue and the SUV fled northbound on Coe Avenue.
zip06.com
Branford Police Report Vehicle Break-Ins, Ask Residents to Stay Vigilant
Following vehicle break-ins on the west side of town during the night of Thursday, August 11, Branford Police Department (BPD) is asking residents to stay vigilant by removing valuables from their parked vehicles. The incidents occurred in the areas of Turtle Bay, Gentile Road, Florence Road and The Greens condominiums....
