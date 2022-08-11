East Haven Police are asking anyone who may have heard or witnessed gun fire on Coe Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 to contact police detectives. Officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street at 10:13 a.m. on Aug. 9 after receiving a report of gun shots. Upon arrival to the scene, officers used video surveillance and learned that a dark colored SUV was traveling southbound on Coe Avenue when the driver spotted a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound lane. The SUV turned around and proceeded to travel northbound towards the pedestrian. Once the SUV reached the pedestrian, the driver fired a single shot out of the car in the direction of the pedestrian. The pedestrian fled south on Coe Avenue and the SUV fled northbound on Coe Avenue.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO