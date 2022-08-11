ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Jilly’s in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival

Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
AKRON, OH
case.edu

Law’s Jessie Hill discussed the Dobbs decision’s uncertain effects on the workforce

Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, said that the impact on the workforce, stemming from the Dobbs decision to reverse the constitutionally protected right to have an abortion, remains to be seen, but noted that it will be “extraordinarily” disruptive. “I would expect to see far more disruptions for women and people who can get pregnant in their working lives. And so, I think it’s going to be a really significant impact,” she said.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
case.edu

2022 Digital Futures Conference

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to attend the 2022 Digital Futures Conference, scheduled to take place Oct. 11-13. This year’s conference will focus on the most important aspect of digitalization: talent. Hear from thought leaders and interact with peers about anticipating future workforce skills, bringing diversity to digital roles, working cross-functionally and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Punk rock flea market brings fans to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron hosted a punk rock flea market at Lock 3 on Saturday. There were over 60 different unique vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live punk rock bands. Jeff McDaniel, a lifelong punk rock fan, was in attendance for the flea market. He loved getting to see so many people who are a part of the punk rock community.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Cuyahoga River#Pronunciation#Native American
cleveland19.com

CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
CLEVELAND, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!

No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy