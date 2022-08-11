Read full article on original website
coolcleveland.com
Jilly’s in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival
Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
case.edu
Law’s Jessie Hill discussed the Dobbs decision’s uncertain effects on the workforce
Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, said that the impact on the workforce, stemming from the Dobbs decision to reverse the constitutionally protected right to have an abortion, remains to be seen, but noted that it will be “extraordinarily” disruptive. “I would expect to see far more disruptions for women and people who can get pregnant in their working lives. And so, I think it’s going to be a really significant impact,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
One Akron: Uniting the City We Love: A talk with Akron leaders in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Can justice be married with love? That question was contemplated during a recent Spectrum News 1 Ohio-hosted roundtable, following the police killing of Jayland Walker in June. The shooting inflamed police-community relations more than any event in Akron’s recent history. Rallies, marches and episodes of violence...
Vegetable-oil powder accidentally released into river in Lake County
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A reportedly non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released Saturday into the Grand River, but officials say Sunday there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects on fish and wildlife. A white substance was spotted on the river at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according...
case.edu
2022 Digital Futures Conference
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to attend the 2022 Digital Futures Conference, scheduled to take place Oct. 11-13. This year’s conference will focus on the most important aspect of digitalization: talent. Hear from thought leaders and interact with peers about anticipating future workforce skills, bringing diversity to digital roles, working cross-functionally and more.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Corn Festival, International Kite Fest, the Feast
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
spectrumnews1.com
Punk rock flea market brings fans to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron hosted a punk rock flea market at Lock 3 on Saturday. There were over 60 different unique vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live punk rock bands. Jeff McDaniel, a lifelong punk rock fan, was in attendance for the flea market. He loved getting to see so many people who are a part of the punk rock community.
cleveland19.com
CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
‘Superman’ and other Glenville greats should inspire us to reimagine a once shining neighborhood: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You can easily forget what the Glenville neighborhood used to be. Like Hough, Fairfax or Collinwood, it’s rich with East Side history. Even now if you stroll the wrong streets, its history will stare you in the eyes. One side street does that better than...
cleverock.com
Machine Gun Kelly l Cleveland, OH | First Energy Stadium | 08.13.22
Machine Gun Kelly concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s First Energy Stadium on August 13, 2022. Photos © Delaney Canfield / CleveRock.com.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
A fair, a feast and other things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 12-15
Here in Cleveland, we experience all four seasons so warm weather should be appreciated. Here are a few events to help you do just that, enjoy summertime in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Taste of Black Cleveland: Culinary event showcases Black-owned chefs, owners (Cleveland Cooks)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This month, 20 of Cleveland’s top restaurants will be featured and represent the city’s Black-owned culinary scene at Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the event, in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, the Real Black...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
wksu.org
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!
No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
The annual Little Italy Feast of the Assumption is a four-day Catholic street festival in the Little Italy neighborhood. Here's what we saw at this year's festivities. The Feast runs through Monday.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed.
