Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, said that the impact on the workforce, stemming from the Dobbs decision to reverse the constitutionally protected right to have an abortion, remains to be seen, but noted that it will be “extraordinarily” disruptive. “I would expect to see far more disruptions for women and people who can get pregnant in their working lives. And so, I think it’s going to be a really significant impact,” she said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO