Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
Kyrie Irving could be pursued by 1 surprising team?

Kyrie Irving may be getting a lifeline from elsewhere in the East. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney this week that the Miami Heat could potentially revisit a trade for the Brooklyn Nets star Irving. The Heat were previously linked to a possible move for Irving (though before free agency began and dominoes started falling).
