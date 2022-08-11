Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO