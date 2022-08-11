Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona
Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
luxury-houses.net
A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts
Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
theplanetD
26 Top Places to Visit in Arizona
There are a lot of places to visit in Arizona – from admiring the Grand Canyon to experiencing cultural tourist attractions throughout its desert landscape. We’ll look at the best cities, national parks, and outdoor attractions, and then finish with a special extras section leaving you with plenty of inspiration for your upcoming trip to Arizona.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
azbigmedia.com
These 7 summer pie recipes are meant for Arizona
It’s still very much summer in Arizona and still very hot. And, while pie may not be the first dessert most people associate with scorching weather, there are variations of this sweet treat that can be incredibly refreshing. In my endeavor to find the most summery pie recipes, I appealed to chefs, bakers and dessert enthusiasts across the nation. From simple key lime and strawberry pie recipes to brilliant no-bake beauties, these seven summertime pies are sensational for sharing — or, keeping all to yourself after a sweltering day’s work.
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
citysuntimes.com
Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update
A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
KTAR.com
Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K
PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
oucampus.org
Close to Everything & Great Price
We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
