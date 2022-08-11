ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Violent crime jumps in MN, Republicans blame failed leadership

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republicans say just-released figures prove violent crime has skyrocketed under the failed leadership of Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats, and say they’re prepared to fix it with major investments in public safety and stronger penalties for criminals. Governor Walz says Minnesotans have every right...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

DNR, USFWS using eDNA to learn about invasive carp

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been using environmental DNA (or eDNA) technology to detect invasive carp in the St. Croix, Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. May sampling in the St. Croix River showed silver carp eDNA about four miles north of where invasive carp have been confirmed in the St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy