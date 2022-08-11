Read full article on original website
Violent crime jumps in MN, Republicans blame failed leadership
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republicans say just-released figures prove violent crime has skyrocketed under the failed leadership of Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats, and say they’re prepared to fix it with major investments in public safety and stronger penalties for criminals. Governor Walz says Minnesotans have every right...
DNR, USFWS using eDNA to learn about invasive carp
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been using environmental DNA (or eDNA) technology to detect invasive carp in the St. Croix, Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. May sampling in the St. Croix River showed silver carp eDNA about four miles north of where invasive carp have been confirmed in the St. Croix.
Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
Sec of State: primary turnout not a good predictor of general election numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says voter turnout was good for Tuesday’s primary election with roughly 18 percent of eligible Minnesota voters participating. Could that be an indicator of turnout for the general election in November?. “I say ‘no,’” Simon said. “Because there...
