Hardin County, IA

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Isolated storm rips through Story County town

ZEARING, Iowa — The small Story County community of Zearing experienced a severe storm Thursday afternoon which brought back flashbacks of the derecho that tore through town two years ago. Story County Emergency Manager Melissa Spencer told WHO 13 the storm battered Zearing with winds of more than 70 miles per hour and golf ball-sized […]
theperrynews.com

Two-vehicle collision wakens Perry neighborhood Saturday night

A pickup truck and a car collided late Saturday night in Perry, bringing the Dallas County EMS to the scene in order examine the victims for injuries. The vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Ann streets in southern Perry. Both the GMC truck and the...
PERRY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday

VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
VINTON, IA
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July

(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

St. Patrick’s Church in Greene County on Full Display Today

Later today will be a special event happening with a historical structure in the Churdan area. This year is the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery and they are marking the occasion with lots of activities. A mass service is at 11:30am, followed by the opening of the time capsule. Co-organizer Andy Geisler talks about that piece of history.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
We Are Iowa

Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly assaults Perry woman Friday night

A Des Moines man allegedly assaulted a Perry woman late Friday in Perry by repeatedly shoving her in the course of a domestic dispute. Stefen Christopher Jon Vigil, 33, of 133 E. Second St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began...
PERRY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
IOWA STATE

