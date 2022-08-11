Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Isolated storm rips through Story County town
ZEARING, Iowa — The small Story County community of Zearing experienced a severe storm Thursday afternoon which brought back flashbacks of the derecho that tore through town two years ago. Story County Emergency Manager Melissa Spencer told WHO 13 the storm battered Zearing with winds of more than 70 miles per hour and golf ball-sized […]
Two-vehicle collision wakens Perry neighborhood Saturday night
A pickup truck and a car collided late Saturday night in Perry, bringing the Dallas County EMS to the scene in order examine the victims for injuries. The vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Ann streets in southern Perry. Both the GMC truck and the...
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
KIMT
Charles City man arrested for homicide for fatal Cerro Gordo Co. crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 58-year-old Charles City man has been arrested for homicide by vehicle after a July 25 crash that killed a Mason City man. Timothy Hoy was arrested Thursday night in relation to the crash last month that killed Steven Miles, 41, of Mason City. The...
Sheriff: Human remains believed to have been discovered along Iowa River
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be human remains found along the Iowa River. Marshall County Conservation staff found a jawbone there on Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Medical Examiner found other suspected human remains there as well. DNA testing will...
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July
(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
St. Patrick’s Church in Greene County on Full Display Today
Later today will be a special event happening with a historical structure in the Churdan area. This year is the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery and they are marking the occasion with lots of activities. A mass service is at 11:30am, followed by the opening of the time capsule. Co-organizer Andy Geisler talks about that piece of history.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines man allegedly assaults Perry woman Friday night
A Des Moines man allegedly assaulted a Perry woman late Friday in Perry by repeatedly shoving her in the course of a domestic dispute. Stefen Christopher Jon Vigil, 33, of 133 E. Second St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began...
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
