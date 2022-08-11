Later today will be a special event happening with a historical structure in the Churdan area. This year is the 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery and they are marking the occasion with lots of activities. A mass service is at 11:30am, followed by the opening of the time capsule. Co-organizer Andy Geisler talks about that piece of history.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO